Tottenham Hotspur must now act quickly, following the devastating news that broke late last night regarding talisman, Harry Kane...

Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?

Whilst it almost felt like an inevitability, an element of hope had crept in when many news outlets reported that Kane was leaning towards staying in north London despite a fee having been agreed with Bayern Munich.

However, just shy of midnight saw David Ornstein break the news that there had been a breakthrough in talks between the England captain and the German giants, with the 30-year-old having since been permitted to complete his medical in Germany.

Thus brings an end to an illustrious 19 years in N17, where he burst onto the scene, scored goals for fun, but in the end was not rewarded with silverware. It is the latter failure that has likely pushed such a move through. Now, a replacement is sorely needed.

Fortunately, journalist Ignazio Genuardi had already detailed Spurs' contingency plan on Twitter before his departure was confirmed, revealing that Spurs are readying a bid for Gent starlet, Gift Orban, for a fee in the region of €30m (£26m).

He stated: "Once the file is finalized, the Spurs have notably planned to make an offer for Orban de La Gantoise (between 25 and 30 M € )..."

How good is Gift Orban?

Despite being only 21 years old, the young Nigerian marksman has been lighting up Belgian football with his lightning pace and clinical finishing, which few can match.

With five goals in three games already to start this season, the Nigerian seems poised to surpass his exceptional 22 goal contributions in as many games from the campaign prior.

What makes this even more special is the fact that such a fine goalscoring term marked just the second of his senior career, with the sky truly being the limit for the stunning speedster.

Such has been his form, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig even sought to brand him "The gift from Gods" back in July.

Whilst replacing the goals of club record scorer, Kane with one man is arguably an impossible task, instead the club could seek to go all-in on Ange Postecoglou, wholeheartedly believing in their new manager whose play style is set to assure plenty of chances.

As such, perhaps Orban's arrival could remove some of the pressure that filling these goalscoring boots might offer, instead relying on him to uphold the philosophy of the head coach rather than act as a sole starring option.

Whilst at Celtic, the 57-year-old employed the services of Kyogo Furuhashi as his number nine, who had scored 15 goals in 21 J1 League appearances before trading his homeland for Scotland.

Postecoglou saw his fine scoring record, but instead sought to focus on other assets, utilising the 5 foot 7 finisher as a spearhead for his high-octane press and forcing the forward to run channels and stretch the play with his pace. In the end, he not only provided the foundation for the unbridled success of the side, but also scored a bagful too.

This is further emphasised through his touches per game last season in the Scottish Premiership, where he posted just 13.3 in that regard. For comparison, Kane recorded 38.8 touches per game in the Premier League, having regularly looked to drop deep in order to link play.

With his pace and tireless work ethic - having been praised for the way "he hounds defences" by ex-Celtic man John Collins - the 28-year-old has posted 55 goals in 84 appearances for the Hoops to date.

A key feature of the former Vissel Kobe man's game is his ability to stretch a defence, with Postecoglou describing his movement as "the best" he had ever seen, with young Orban having also been praised by Kulig for his "killer instinct & fantastic off-the-ball movement in the final third".

Kane, despite being just 47 shy of equalling the all-time Premier League scoring record, is perhaps less likely to burst in behind or be willing to operate solely at the top end of the pitch, as he ranks in just the bottom 33% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 and progressive passes received per 90.

The departing marksman would likely still have thrived within the system, but it could be argued that his presence would have hindered its all-around success, which his lethal nature would have likely made up for.

But now, to swap in Orban, the 5 foot 10 ace could instead provide a better option more similar to Furuhashi in stature and goalscoring. Against all the odds, the youngster could actually be a better option for Postecoglou than Kane, as the Greek-Aussie looks to replicate the success he enjoyed in Glasgow.