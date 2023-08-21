Tottenham Hotspur may have recruited efficiently already this summer, but that striker spot remains firmly up for grabs. With Richarlison faltering, perhaps Ange Postecoglou could be set to peruse the market to offer him some competition…

Who could replace Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur?

Following Harry Kane’s big-money departure, leaving to join Bayern Munich, the Lilywhites have been seamless in their transition despite what was a crushing exit.

He had become their leader and their talisman, so to lose him the day before their Premier League curtain-raiser was a blow.

Read the latest Tottenham transfer news HERE...

However, with four points from their first two league matches, already a fine foundation has been built with which a new star striker could now shine.

Therefore, perhaps they could seek to reignite their interest in Brighton and Hove Albion star Evan Ferguson, opting for the young Irishman over the host of alternative options for this role.

It is expected his club will command a fee of around £100m to sanction his exit though.

How good is Evan Ferguson?

Despite being just 18 years old, it is impressive the speed with which the pacey front man has risen to prominence in English football.

Last season marked his breakthrough, with an impressive six goals and two assists in the Premier League. This has marked a steady progression too, by kickstarting the new campaign with one goal across just 35 minutes of league football thus far.

His style is dynamic and unpredictable, with his physical assets a key factor in his success.

Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi sought to outline this, noting:

“Ferguson’s improvement has been incredible. He’s playing like an old player but he is only 18.”

It is therefore no surprise to see Statman Dave brand him a “special talent” too.

However, he is not the only young striker who Postecoglou is considering, with their interest in Gift Orban longstanding and well-founded.

He too has been tearing up his respective league, notching 20 goals in just 22 appearances last campaign across all competitions and starting this term in similarly red-hot form.

The in-form Nigerian finisher already has six goals in as many games in Belgium, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig branding him a “natural born killer”.

It is worth noting that the KAA Gent star is three years older than Ferguson, and yet boasts far less experience within one of Europe’s top five leagues.

For all his fine form, his exploits are not really comparable when put alongside a division that is ranked seven places higher on the UEFA coefficient list.

FBref help to further emphasise the proficiency of Ferguson, as when ranked against other forwards across Europe he sits in the top 7% for non-penalty goals per 90, and the top 10% for total shots per 90.

With Orban having enjoyed the most clinical year of his career, averaging a 25% goal conversion rate in the Belgium Pro League, his hypothetical competitor for Spurs' striker spot still performed admirably, with a 17% conversion rate of his own in the English top-flight.

With all the statistics in his favour - and those extra years of youth combined with a fine season of experience at the elite level - Ferguson clearly marks the far greater talent for Postecoglou to capture at Spurs this summer.