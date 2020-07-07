Priestfield Stadium

Key Information about Priestfield Stadium

Priestfield Stadium has been the home ground of Gillingham FC since it was built and opened in 1893. The stadium is located in the South East county of Kent, and it holds 11,582 spectators.

The all-seater ground comprises four famous stands; the Medway Stand, the Gordon Road Stand, the Brian Moore Stand (away supporters), and Rainham End.

A history of Priestfield Stadium

Gillingham Football Club, formerly known as New Brompton, moved into Priestfield Stadium in 1893, though it is unclear as to whether or not the ground was named after the road it was built on or whether the Priestfield Road was named after the stadium. The ground was officially named Priestfield Road until 1947 due to this mysterious question.

A record attendance at Priestfield Stadium was set in 1924 when 19,472 spectators watched the FA Cup tie against First Division frontrunners Cardiff City, and it was not until 1948 that this record was smashed by just over 23,000 spectators filling out the stadium to watch the Gills take on Queens Park Rangers in the FA Cup once again.

Priestfield Stadium had not changed much until chairman Paul Scally arrived at the Gills. The most notable change came during the 1950s when the Town End was extended. One of the newest redevelopments of the ground was in 1997 when the brand new 2,600 all-seater Gordon Road Stand was built as part of a £2.2m refurbishment.

The Rainham End was demolished following the end of the 1998-99 season, subsequently, work began on providing a new all-seater stand which would house 2,400 fans with no visual restrictions as well as new catering and toilet facilities for home supporters. The redevelopment of the stand was completed in the summer ready for the start of the new 1999-00 campaign.

The Town End terrace was demolished in 2003-04 as it made way for the new Brian Moore Stand which was named after former Gillingham director and ITV football commentator. The brand new stand now holds a capacity of around 3,400, albeit for uncovered seats. In February 2016, the refurbished Blues Rock Cafe reopened as the Factory bar and restaurant which offers fans with hot food and drinks along with a number of brand new HD screens to watch live football.

Tickets to Watch Gillingham at Priestfield Stadium

Season tickets for the current season stand at £300 to £405 for adults, depending on the chosen stand. Senior citizens can purchase a season ticket from £265 to £335, in addition, under-18s/students can attend every home game at Priestfield Stadium for a fixed price of £125 no matter which stand is desired.

This is the same case for under-12s who can purchase a season ticket for just £30. Adult matchday tickets range from £24-27, senior tickets cost £21, and under-18s/students/under-12s can all attend for just £9 per game.

