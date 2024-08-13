An up and coming La Liga star is believed to be waiting to join Liverpool this summer as the club weighs up a potential transfer move.

It has been a rather frustrating summer so far for the Merseyside club, as they are yet to make a new signing in what is Arne Slot’s first transfer window in charge of the club. There has been a lot of change at Anfield, as Jürgen Klopp has departed, with Slot the man tasked with filling his big shoes. Meanwhile, the club has also brought in new people above the manager, with Richard Hughes coming in as the club’s new sporting director.

So, given that there are less than three weeks remaining in this transfer window, pressure is starting to mount a bit on Hughes as the club continues to search for their first summer signing, with the new Premier League season getting underway in a few days.

Martin Zubimendi rejects Liverpool

Liverpool have remained patient in this transfer window, looking to only sign players they believe will improve their squad. The Premier League side have been looking to add a new midfielder to their ranks, and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as their top target.

It was claimed that Liverpool were confident in securing the signature of the Spaniard, but it was revealed on Monday night that Zubimendi has rejected the possibility of joining Liverpool in this transfer window and may instead look to sign a new contract with the La Liga side.

That development has put pressure on Hughes as the club continues to search for their first signing of the summer, but that wait could soon be over given a recent transfer development.

Mamardashvili is waiting to join ahead of Liverpool meeting

It was reported by Fabrizio Romano over the weekend that Liverpool were weighing up a move to sign Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. Romano has now provided a new update on this interest on X, revealing that the player is very keen to join before heading out on loan - hoping to succeed Alisson in the long term.

The 23-year-old has been with Valencia since January 2022 on a permanent basis, as he first joined the club in 2021 on a loan deal from Dinamo Tbilisi, and now sees the Reds as his blockbuster career move. But he must wait to see if Hughes and FSG actually agree a roughly €30m (£25m) deal, with Romano adding on Tuesday that Reds chiefs have scheduled a meeting to discuss a move.

Giorgi Mamardashvili's Valencia stats Apps 100 Goals conceded 112 Clean sheets 31 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Mamardashvili still has three years left on his contract with the Spanish side, but the opportunity to join a team like Liverpool seems too hard to turn down at this stage of the player's career, and therefore, Valencia may have to be prepared to let the goalkeeper leave.