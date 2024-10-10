In a fresh twist, the Freidkin Group could now get their first choice to replace Sean Dyche at Everton, despite reportedly seeing their first offer for his services turned down.

Friedkin's search to replace Sean Dyche

Ever since Friedkin's pending takeover was announced, Dyche has been a man under pressure. Names such as Gareth Southgate and Maurizio Sarri have both been mentioned for the job, as has Jose Mourinho in what would be a sensational move. As of right now, however, Dyche remains in the job and has the task of continuing the Toffees' recent turnaround.

Having failed to win any of their first five Premier League games, Everton have defeated fellow strugglers Crystal Palace and held Newcastle United to a well-fought 0-0 draw at Goodison Park.

Even after those results, however, the pressure remains on Dyche and the rumours have continued to arrive over just who could replace the former Burnley boss, including the mention of another potential candidate.

According to Dirilis Postasi, via Sport Witness, Friedkin could now get the green light from Giovanni Van Bronckhorst amid growing pressure at Besiktas. The former Rangers manager is reportedly Friedkin's top pick and someone who has already turned the Toffees down on one occasion. If a second offer arrives though, he could be out of a job at the perfect time should Besiktas fall away even further in the Turkish Super Lig title race.

Van Bronckhorst would certainly be an interesting option, given his mixed spells at current club Besiktas and Rangers which followed a successful period in charge of Feyenoord. It could even be argued that taking charge of Everton would be his toughest test yet should the job come his way.

Van Bronckhorst wouldn't be an upgrade for Everton

Going from Rangers to Besiktas, Van Bronckhorst is certainly used to fan pressure, but that does not mean things have always gone smoothly. The manager recently spoke out about the anger of those in Turkey over his current side's recent form.

Van Bronckhorst told reporters, via The Scottish Sun after Besiktas were beaten by Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League: "If anyone thinks that we didn't give our best performance in the stadium today, that our players didn't give their best performance, they shouldn't come to the stadium again. Some of our players were booed. I can't understand it, I really can't, someone explain it to me."

Whether the manager would have different luck at Everton seems unlikely at this stage. If Friedkin are to replace Dyche - a manager who has proved even in the greatest struggles that he can keep the Toffees afloat - then they must ensure that they find an upgrade. And Van Bronckhorst, as shown by his track record at top clubs, will not be that.

Nonetheless, whether they turn to Mourinho, Sarri, Van Bronckhorst or another option, Friedkin certainly seem keen to replace Dyche.