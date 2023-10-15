Rangers have recently confirmed Philippe Clement as their new manager to replace Michael Beale, who was sacked earlier this season.

The Englishman was dismissed by the Light Blues' hierarchy following a bad start in Europe and in the Scottish Premiership.

The blue side of Glasgow is already playing catch-up to their Old Firm rivals as the Rangers aim to keep their legacy as the most dominant side in Scottish football intact. Rangers are 55-time Scottish Premiership champions, with despised rivals Celtic just three titles away from being the new kings of Scotland.

Despite no longer having a contract at the Ibrox, Beale actually finished his 10-month career at Rangers as one of the club's most successful managers in terms of win percentage. Here, Football FanCast takes a look back to the past at what other managers' win percentages were by the time they finished their careers with the Gers.

18 Paul Le Guen (2006–2007) - 51.61%

Paul le Guen was a statement appointment as the Frenchman was fresh off the back of winning three consecutive Ligue 1 titles with Lyon. Trophies were not seen during his time at Ibrox and he would return to France to manage Paris Saint-Germain one year after his appointment.

17 John Greig (1978–1983) - 52.82%

The Rangers legend was a one-club man - as he had a lengthy 22-year stint in Glasgow across his time as a player and a manager at the Ibrox.

As a player, Greig made over 800 appearances for the Teddy Bears and picked up five league titles, as well as the 1972 European Cup Winners' Cup. The Scotsman managed his former club between 1978 and 1983, winning four domestic cups but failing to win a league title.

16 Pedro Caixinha (2017) - 53.85%

Caixinha was managing Qatari side Al-Gharafa before he joined Rangers, which may have not been the smartest decision by the 27-time League Cup champions, in hindsight.

The Portuguese coach only lasted seven months as the manager of Rangers, picking up 14 wins from 26 matches. A 1-1 home draw to Kilmarnock was the final straw for the Gers’ board as the Old Firm side were left fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

15 Willie Waddell (1969–1972) - 56.72%

Waddell was in charge of Rangers between 1969 and 1972 - winning just two trophies: the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup and the League Cup. His side's victory in the League Cup over Celtic ended a run of four seasons without a trophy for the Gers.

They defeated Dynamo Moscow in the Cup Winners' Cup final to earn a European crown a year later, with assistant Jock Wallace taking over in the following campaign.

14 Jock Wallace (1972–1978, 1983–1986) - 58.95%

Wallace had two spells in the Ibrox hotseat, with the latter being less successful than his first in Glasgow.

In his first term as the Gers manager, Wallace won three league titles before resigning and heading to Leicester City soon after. Upon returning to Glasgow, the former Motherwell boss failed to lift any silverware, as Sir Alex Ferguson’s Aberdeen picked up back-to-back titles in 1984 and 1985.

13 Giovanni van Bronckhorst (2021–2022) - 60.87%

Van Bronckhorst's time in charge of Rangers was nowhere near as successful as his playing career with the Scottish side. The Dutchman was humiliated when his side was hammered 7-1 by Liverpool in the Champions League group stages, while he failed to retain the Scottish Premiership, which had been won by the departed Steven Gerrard in the previous year.

However, there were at least highlights to savour, particularly in Europe, with Van Bronckhorst's Rangers side knocking out Borussia Dortmund on their way to a Europa League final, which they agonisingly lost on penalties.

12 William Wilton (1899-1920) - 62.77%

The story of Glasgow Rangers began with Wilton at the helm of the club as he was the side's inaugural manager. Over 150 years later, the Glasgow outfit still remains at the pinnacle of Scottish football.

Wilton was in charge of Rangers for 21 years as he picked up an impressive eight titles to lay down the foundations of such an iconic club, with an impressive win rate to boot.

11 Scot Symon (1954–1967) - 64.70%

The managerial veteran was in charge of Rangers for over a decade as he picked up six league titles, five Scottish Cups and four League Cups.

As Celtic picked up a historic 2-1 victory over Inter in the European Cup final - Rangers would be gearing up for their own final a week later in the European Cup Winners' Cup. The Glasgow outfit went home empty-handed as Bayern Munich took home the trophy, though Symon nevertheless endured a fine spell in charge.

10 David White (1967–1969) - 64.71%

Unfortunately for White, the former Rangers manager ended his brief spell with the Teddy Bears winning no silverware at all. What made the situation even worse was that cross-city rivals Celtic were dominating in Scotland during this period under the great Jock Stein.

Nevertheless, White had built a strong Rangers side of his own, with the Gers losing just one league game in his first season as they fell short of the title, while the signing of Colin Stein, who would go on to top the goalscoring charts multiple times at Ibrox, ensured White of a Rangers legacy.

9 Walter Smith - (1991–1998, 2007–2011) - 64.22%

The late great Walter Smith had two tenures as the Light Blues’ head coach, with the first coming between 1991 and 1998 before returning in 2007 after spells with Everton and Scotland.

The Rangers icon managed over 350 games during his time at the Ibrox, during which time he won 10 league titles. He managed to guide his side to the 2008 UEFA Cup final against Zenit St Petersburg, which Smith's men eventually lost 2-0 amid a dazzling run to the finale in Manchester.

8 Graeme Souness (1986–1991) - 64.37%

Souness became a player-manager at Rangers between 1986 and 1991, starting his role in the job at just 33. Ibrox was home to the Scottish manager turned TV pundit as he began his managerial career which would see him take charge of England, Turkey and Italy.

Rangers were going through a rough spell prior to Souness’ arrival in Glasgow as they hadn't lifted the league title since 1978. In his first season, the Liverpool icon would do the double, winning both the Scottish Premier Division and the League Cup.

The Edinburgh-born midfielder went on to win two more league titles with the Glaswegian giants.

7 Steven Gerrard - 64.77%

Rangers flourished under Gerrard as the Liverpool legend earned the Glasgow outfit their first Premiership title since 2011. The 2005 Champions League winner had his side firing on all cylinders as his side finished unbeaten as they picked up the title, with rivals Celtic in disarray.

Gerrard left Glasgow for the Midlands as he joined Aston Villa, but was sacked less than a year later as only had a win rate of 32.5% at Villa Park.

6 Alex McLeish (2001–2006) - 65.96%

The Glasgow-born manager is a Scottish icon having managed the Tartan Army on two occasions, while also making 77 appearances as a player.

McLeish’s time as Rangers manager can only be described as successful - the former Aston Villa head coach won the double in his first season and then a domestic treble in the following campaign.

As Rangers' financial woes increased, many of McLeish’s first-team players had to be let go, which didn't help the Scot in the long run.

McLeish was gone by the end of the 2005/06 season after a Scottish Cup exit and losing 2-0 to Aberdeen as the Gers finished third in the league.

5 Mark Warburton (2015–2017) - 67.07%

Warburton impressed the Rangers board as he guided Brentford to second in the English third tier and then fifth in the Championship the following season.

The Englishman led Rangers to the Scottish Championship title in 2016 as the Teddy Bears finished 11 points clear of second-placed Falkirk, while also going unbeaten at home in the league. Warburton was tasked to compete with Celtic in Rangers' first season back in the Premiership following their expulsion from the competition in 2012.

The former Brentford manager couldn't pull off the colossal task as he reportedly resigned from the job despite claiming he was sacked.

4 Dick Advocaat (1998–2001) - 67.18%

The Dutchman is the personification of a journeyman manager having managed in countries such as Russia, England and Iraq.

Before he arrived in Scotland, Advocaat managed Dutch giants PSV for four years. During his time in Eindhoven, he won the 1997 Eredivisie title with players such as Wim Jonk, Phillip Cocu and Jaap Stam as part of the team.

Advocaat became the first foreign manager to take charge of Rangers as he ended his three-year stint in Scotland winning two league titles and three domestic cups.

The Dutchman enjoyed a spending spree of £36m - bringing in marquee signings such as Andrei Kanchelskis and Van Bronckhorst. Advocaat was blamed for being a big player in putting Rangers into administration following his high-spending antics in the past.

3 Bill Struth (1920–1954) - 68.40%

Struth is Rangers most successful manager in the club’s history, with his legendary career being ever-present in the Gers’ history books.

The iconic Scottish manager lifted 30 trophies during his 1,655 games in charge of the Light Blues, including an insane 18 top-flight titles. A remarkable coach for a renowned football club.

2 Michael Beale (2022–2023) - 72.09%

Beale left Ibrox with 31 wins from 43 matches as he just missed out on having the highest win percentage by any Rangers manager.

Following the former QPR man's sacking, Rangers released a statement that read: "Results this season have fallen short of what everyone connected to Rangers would expect.”

Beale was more than comfortable leading the 55-time Scottish League winners to wins against sub-par teams - but form against the bigger sides is what cost the 43-year-old his job.

Pressure was mounting on Beale following his side losing 1-0 against Celtic in front of a packed Ibrox crowd. Days earlier, the Teddy Bears were battered 7-3 on aggregate by PSV in their Champions League play-off having failed to wrest control of the title the previous year.

1 Ally McCoist (2011–2014) - 72.46%

The Rangers legend is famously known for his 15-year playing career with the Glasgow outfit, during which he won 10 Scottish Premier Division titles. McCoist has also shown he is adept in the technical area, as he ranks first for wins out of 20 Gers managers for win percentage, albeit largely while the club worked their way up the lower leagues.

McCoist's first season in charge came in the 2011/12 season as Rangers finished second - missing out on the title to Celtic who were 20 points clear of their rivals. The Old Firm side were relegated to the Scottish 3rd division after falling into crippling debt.

The Scottish giants then won back-to-back promotions before McCoist handed in his resignation after his relationship with Rangers' hierarchy broke down, but his place in the Gers' history books was already sealed.