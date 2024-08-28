Rangers have begun talks to sign a defender that Mike Ashley once tried to sign for Newcastle United, according to a new report.

Pressure is very much on Philippe Clement and Rangers this season, as there is an expectation that the club puts up a stronger fight this time around when it comes to competing with arch rivals Celtic. The Gers fell away late last season, and to avoid a repeat of that, Clement and the Rangers board have been busy in the transfer market, making sure they have a squad good enough to compete on all fronts.

Rangers transfer news

As the 11 p.m. deadline on Friday approaches, Rangers can safely say they have been busy, as they have so far added eight players to their squad. But given how well Celtic have started the new season, Rangers may still be in the market for one or two additions to give them the best chance of success.

Rangers' summer signings Signed from Mohamed Diomande Nordsjaelland Robin Propper Twente FC Hamza Igamane FAR Rabat Vaclav Cerny VfL Wolfsburg Jefte Fluminense Connor Barron Aberdeen Liam Kelly Motherwell Clinton Nsiala AC Milan U20

It has been reported in recent days that Rangers could be looking into a deal to sign Pyramids FC winger Ibrahim Adel, who has just impressed with his national team Egypt in the Olympic Games. The Scottish side are said to be very keen on the player, and they would be willing to spend as much as £5 million to sign the winger, but they do face competition from the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

As well as looking at Adel, Rangers were also said to be interested in a possible deal for Troyes defender Jackson Porozo, who spent last season on loan at Turkish side Kasimpasa. The report states that the Gers made contact with the French side over a possible deal, but it wasn’t a situation that was ongoing, with the demands “not suitable” for Rangers, and the defender instead joined Leganes.

Therefore, Rangers are still in the market for a new defender, and it appears as though their search has taken them to a player who was once wanted by former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley, who of course held a rather unpopular 8.92% stake at Ibrox too between the years of 2014 and 2017.

Rangers in talks to sign Philippe Clement target

According to French outlet L’Equipe, Rangers are in talks to sign Hoffenheim defender Stanley N'Soki. The report states that the defender could well leave the German side in this transfer window, with a loan move being looked at.

N’Soki is contracted to the Bundesliga side until the summer of 2027, and Clement, who managed the defender at Brugge, would personally like to bring the central defender to Ibrox in what remains of this transfer window.

The report states that talks have begun and have been ongoing in recent hours, as Rangers look to strengthen their defensive line. Rangers fans might not be aware of N’Soki, but he has appeared on the radar of Newcastle United before, as in 2018 Ashley made a bid worth £10 million to sign N’Soki for the Magpies, but in the end the deal failed to materialise. However, a few years on, and he could now be heading for that move to the UK.