Following a frustrating opening to the season, Rangers are now reportedly prepared to get ruthless and suffer a £3m loss in the process to show one particular player the door this month.

Rangers transfer news

It's been a hectic summer of change at Ibrox, with the likes of John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and others heading for the exit door and as many as eight fresh faces arriving in an attempt to hand Philippe Clement a major boost.

Those fresh faces are yet to make their mark, however, with Rangers held to a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the Scottish Premiership campaign, before being denied victory once more by Dynamo Kyiv in the first leg of the Champions League third qualifying round.

The recent results are hardly an ideal way for the Gers to begin their attempt to dethrone Celtic in the Scottish Premiership and it seems as though they're now ready to get ruthless.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Rangers are prepared to allow Ianis Hagi to leave on a free deal this summer, despite still having one year left on his current deal. Signed during Steven Gerrard's tenure for a reported £3m, Rangers would be suffering quite the loss by allowing the attacking midfielder to leave for nothing this month.

There were times at the start of his Rangers career that Hagi looked destined to become quite the hero in Scotland, but those days have now passed. In the final weeks of the window, his time in Glasgow looks set to end with a whimper rather than the roar it initially commenced with all the way back in 2020.

"Brave" Hagi needs Rangers exit

Now 25 years old, Hagi finds himself at a real crossroads in his career with his next move more important than ever before. After struggling on loan at Alaves last time out, failing to score a single La Liga goal, it remains to be seen just where the Romanian's future lies. Son of the legendary Gheorghe Hagi, the 25-year-old is yet to follow in his father's footsteps.

Wherever he finds himself next, Hagi will hope to recreate the form that he showed under Gerrard to earn impressive praise from his former manager. The Liverpool legend said via BBC Sport: "Ianis is a top talent. I thought his performance grew as the game wore on. In the first half he was getting used to the game in Scotland, people knocking him about. Second half he was much stronger.

"He's a brave player. He'll receive the ball in any situation, in any area of the pitch. Even if he makes a mistake, he won't shy away. He was outstanding. I was actually shouting at him to take a touch [for the goal], so it shows what I know."

Of course, there's still plenty of time for him to turn things around, but it looks as though Hagi is destined to do so away from Rangers.