Rangers have got things back on track with the Scottish Premiership title very much in their sights, with two games in hand on the leaders and just five points between them and the summit.

With that being said, the January transfer window is almost upon us. The likes of Danilo, Cyriel Dessers and Jose Cifuentes have all settled in pretty nicely at Ibrox, with their impact already evident this season, so the Gers board surely might not have any issues with getting their wallet out next month if they feel the need to.

Football FanCast has taken a look at their previous ten January signings and how they have fared since signing on in Glasgow...

Nicolas Raskin - 31st January 2023

From Standard Liege - Undisclosed

Nicolas Raskin has already made 30 appearances since joining Rangers back in January 2023. During that time, he's scored one goal and laid on three assists, and he's still only 22 years of age.

However, one issue that is already plaguing his time at Rangers this season is injuries, with 20 games already being missed this term.

But the early signs are certainly promising - and there's plenty of development still to be had.

Todd Cantwell - 23rd January 2023

From Norwich City - Undisclosed

Todd Cantwell joined Rangers back in January 2023 for an undisclosed fee after making a name for himself at Norwich City.

Making the transition to Scottish football has been pretty seamless for Cantwell. He perhaps hasn't contributed as much as he would have hoped, but seven goals and nine assists in 41 games is still a very respectable return.

This season, Cantwell has featured in five different positions, which has made it hard for him to find proper form, but he still has one goal and four assists to his name as a regular in the Gers side.

Aaron Ramsey - 31st January 2022

From Juventus - Loan

Aaron Ramsey joined Rangers on loan after failing to adjust to the demands of Italian football with Juventus.

But the move didn't really end up working out for him. He ended up winning the Scottish Cup with the Gers, but also faced the heartbreak of missing the crucial penalty in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Since leaving Ibrox, he left Juventus on a free, joined OGC Nice for the 2022/23 season and then joined boyhood club Cardiff City, where he seems to have rediscovered his form with three goals in six games.

Mateusz Zukowski - 31st January 2022

From Lechia Gdansk - Undisclosed

Some Rangers fans may not even remember Mateusz Zukowski. That's how invisible he was during his time at Ibrox.

After joining back in January 2022, he only made one appearance for the Gers and spent the following season on loan at Lech Poznan.

Now, he finds himself not even at Rangers, after sealing an exit back in July after leaving on a free transfer.

Amad Diallo - 28th January 2022

From Manchester United - Loan

Amad Diallo joined Rangers on loan with plenty of hype behind him and the hope of really kicking on in what was one of his first true challenges in professional football.

However, he struggled to make an impact under Giovanni van Bronckhorst. He netted three goals for Rangers and rounded off his spell with a Scottish Cup winners' medal, but never hit the heights expected.

Since leaving Rangers, he is yet to have been given a further chance at Manchester United, despite setting things alight in the English Championship last season at Sunderland during his loan spell. Although, he is currently suffering from a knee injury which has hampered his chances.

James Sands - 5th January 2022

From New York City FC - Loan

Rangers allowed the midfielder to return to his parent club early ahead of the start of the new MLS season, despite Sands penning an 18-month loan.

The United States international made 41 appearances for the Gers, including matches in the Europa League and Champions League. He featured in the heartbreaking defeat in Seville to Frankfurt while he also helped the Ibrox men lift the Scottish Cup.

He still finds himself in the Big Apple playing for New York City to this day.

Scott Wright - 1st February 2021

From Aberdeen - £200k

Scott Wright made the move from Aberdeen back in January 2021 after an impressive 79 appearances at Aberdeen.

Since arriving at Ibrox, he's been one of those players that has been a bit hit-and-miss. In 95 appearances to date, he has scored seven goals and laid on 11 assists, which isn't an amazing return for a winger.

To this day, he's still at Rangers, but has only 435 minutes to his name so far this season.

Jack Simpson - 1st February 2021

From Bournemouth - Undisclosed

Jack Simpson had joined the Ibrox club from Bournemouth in February 2021 but failed to nail down a spot in Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad.

Simpson played just 14 times for Rangers in his short stint in Glasgow before returning to England.

And things haven't got much better for him since leaving Glasgow as he ended up joining Cardiff City on a free transfer, but didn't do enough to impress in Wales and now finds himself as a free agent.

Florian Kamberi - 1st February 2020

From Hibernian - Loan

Kamberi attracted criticism from fans of Hibernian over comments he made referring to his temporary switch to Rangers as a "dream move".

And in reality, it was anything but a dream move, as the striker made just nine appearances at Ibrox. He only scored once and produced two assists before returning to Hibernian after Cedric Itten's arrival at the club.

Since then, he has played for four different sides, with Croatian outfit Slaven Belupo his current club.

Ianis Hagi - 31st January 2020

From KRC Genk - Loan

Romanian Ianis Hagi joined Rangers on a loan deal back in January 2020, with a lot of hype behind him as an up-and-coming youngster. And it didn't take long for him to establish himself in Glasgow as he ended up joining permanently just a few months later.

Hagi is now sitting on 99 appearances for the Ibrox club and has a goals & assists return that even father Gheorghe would be proud of, with 16 and 21 respectively. And the most exciting thing for Rangers fans is that he may not have even reached his peak at just 25.

But the attacking midfielder had found game time difficult to come by since returning from a year on the sidelines through injury, and now finds himself out on loan at Spanish side Alaves in La Liga.

Although, there is still the potential for him to gain a permanent place at Ibrox, should he get back up to speed and catch the eye of Philippe Clement, who will no doubt be tracking his progress.