As starts go, it has not been too bad for Crystal Palace's new boss, Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian took the reins from Roy Hodgson in late February and has picked up six points from a possible 15 thus far, without the star quality of Michael Olise in the side.

That said, taking just one point from Nottingham Forest over the weekend, despite leading for a large portion of the game, was undeniably disappointing.

While there were a few subpar performances on the day, it might be time to drop Jordan Ayew and give an academy gem his first start for this evening's clash with Bournemouth.

Jordan Ayew's performance this season

It has been an interesting season for Ayew this year, as despite having plenty of games in which he has looked rather ineffective and stunted on the pitch, he has still racked up a respectable haul of four goals and seven assists in 29 appearances, meaning he has averaged a goal involvement every 2.6 games.

However, the 32-year-old has performed in short bursts for the Eagles this season, registering just one goal and three assists in his first 16 league games before scoring once and providing two assists in three games in December and then scoring twice and providing one assist in the games against Everton and Burnley in February.

Unfortunately, in his last three league games, all of which he has started, the Ghanaian veteran has failed to register a single-goal involvement, and his individual statistics from the clash with Forest don't make for pretty reading either.

Ayew's game vs Forest in numbers Minutes 66' Expected Goals 0.04 Expected Assists 0.01 Shots on Target 0 Shots off Target 1 Dribbles 0 Accurate Passes 16/18 (89%) Lost Possession 8 Duels (Won) 11 (6) Crosses (Accurate) 1 (0) Long Balls (Accurate) 1 (0) Dribbled Past 2 All Stats via Sofascore

In his 66 minutes of action, the Marseille-born attacker registered an expected goals figure of just 0.04, an expected assists figure of 0.01, one shot off target, zero dribbles, 16 passes, lost the ball eight times, won just six of his 11 duels and failed to deliver a single cross or complete a single through ball.

In all, the right-footed ace's dreadful showing was one that would justify his place on the bench tonight, especially as Glasner could start an incredibly exciting youngster in his place.

Why Glasner should start Franco Umeh-Chibueze

The youngster in question is Franco Umeh-Chibueze, and while he has yet to make a competitive appearance for the Eagles, his name might sound familiar to fans as he has spent a number of games on the bench this season and was even given 45 minutes of action in the team's friendly against Bodo/Glimt last month.

Franco Umeh-Chibueze's Crystal Palace record Team U18s U21s Appearances 8 20 Goals 5 10 Assists 3 1 Goal Involvements per match 1.00 0.55 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It does feel like just a matter of time until the Irish U19 ace is given his first proper run out in the Premier League, and with a youth record as impressive as his, why not test him with a start against the Cherries tonight?

Since joining the South Londoners from Irish outfit Cork City in February 2023, the "exciting talent", as described by journalist Emmanuel Francis, has been in brilliant form for the academy sides. He made the jump from the U18s to the U21s after just eight games, in which he found the back of the net five times and provided three assists to boot.

Since joining the U21 team, the 19-year-old, whom academy manager Gary Issot described as possessing "blistering pace", has scored ten goals, provided one assist, and is currently the top scorer in the squad.

In his 32 games across the Palace youth teams and at Cork City, the left-footed prospect has predominantly played in the right-wing and left-wing positions, but he has also made appearances in left midfield, as a central midfielder, and as a centre-forward, which suggests he could comfortably fulfill the role Glasner has Ayew playing in the first team at the moment, as the right-sided attacking midfielder.

Ultimately, after Ayew's poor performance against Forest over the weekend, he deserves to be dropped, and with how well Umeh has played for the youth team and the injuries at the club, he is the natural replacement.

This is why the Austrian tactician should hand the teenage starlet his maiden first-team start in a competitive setting in the Premier League tonight.