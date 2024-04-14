Highlights Glasner's start at Crystal Palace has been mixed, but he has potential to create something special at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasner has had a mixed start to life at Crystal Palace so far this year.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has already overseen some impressive results in his short time, such as the 1-1 draw away to Everton and the 3-0 home win over Burnley, but he has also witnessed a few poor results, like the 1-0 loss away to Bournemouth.

That said, the mood around the club is substantially better than it was under Roy Hodgson, and given enough time, there is every chance he could create something special at Selhurst Park.

However, first, there is the small obstacle of Liverpool away this afternoon, and after the loss to Manchester City last week, the Austrian should make at least one change to his lineup: dropping Jordan Ayew to give another star just his eighth league start of the season.

Jordan Ayew's performance against Manchester City

So, the player who should be dropped for the game at Anfield today is Ghanaian forward Jordan Ayew.

The first thing that should be said is that while the 32-year-old shouldn't start against Liverpool, he has had a reasonably successful season thus far, racking up four goals and seven assists in 31 appearances. However, the last game in which he produced a goal involvement was back in late February, and in his five starts since, he's been entirely ineffective.

The poor form continued into last week's clash against City as he produced a performance that saw him given a 5/10 on the day by 90min's Ewan Ross-Murray, who wrote that he 'wasted some promising openings in the final third.'

Jordan Ayew's game vs City in numbers Minutes 74 Shots on Target 0 Shots off Target 2 Expected Goals 0.14 Expected Assists 0.01 Dribbles Attempted (Successful) 1 (1) Touches 20 Hit Woodwork 1 Accurate Passes 11/13 (85%) All Stats via Sofascore

It might sound like a harsh assessment, but the Marseille-born forward's statistics from the match back it up. In his 74 minutes of action, the Palace man had two shots off target, zero on target, registered an expected goals figure of just 0.14, an expected assist figure of 0.01, took 20 touches, hit the woodwork and completed one dribble.

Overall, it was an incredibly underwhelming performance, one that Jürgen Klopp will hope is repeated today. Therefore, Glasner simply has to drop him for a far more dynamic attacker.

Why Michael Olise should start

The dynamic attacker in question is Michael Olise, who, after playing 20 minutes or so last week, should be given just his eighth Premier League start of the season this afternoon.

Now, while Ayew's return of 11 goal involvements in 31 appearances is certainly respectful this season, the fact the Hammersmith-born gem has nine in just 12 appearances should be evidence enough as to why he should get the nod ahead of the veteran.

However, if that's not enough, the fact that he has scored away from home against Manchester City and Chelsea this season shows that in the big games, against the best opponents, he is the spark in the Eagles' attack that can get them a result.

Moreover, it's not just the 22-year-old's pure output that makes a strong case for his inclusion on the weekend, but also his underlying numbers.

Michael Olise's Scouting Report Stats per 90 Percentile Expected Assists Top 4% Assists Top 8% Shot-Creating Actions Top 8% Blocks Top 11% Interceptions Top 12% Attempted Passes Top 15% All Stats via FBref

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the "beautiful" winger, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, sits in the top 4% for expected assists, the top 8% for actual assists and shot-creating actions, the top 11% for blocks, the top 12% for interceptions and the top 15% for attempted passes.

In all, Olise is undeniably one of Palace's most influential players, whether that be through the prism of goal involvements or underlying metrics, so if Glasner wants to get what would be a monumental result at Anfield today, he needs to start him in place of Ayew.