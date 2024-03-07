It hasn't been the greatest of seasons for the Crystal Palace faithful this year, with significant drubbings, injuries, and discontent surrounding the manager being the defining moments of the campaign until now.

The hiring of Oliver Glasner feels like it could be the start of something quite special at Selhurst Park. His track record in Germany and progressive style of play could see the Eagles genuinely move up the table in the coming years.

However, it will probably take a few transfer windows and some serious squad building before the south Londoners see real change, and while players like Marc Guéhi won't be for sale, one of his teammates who earns substantially more than him might.

How much Marc Guéhi earns at Crystal Palace

Palace signed Guéhi from fellow London outfit Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for just £18m after two impressive loan spells with Championship side Swansea City.

Since then, the 23-year-old "rock", as talent scout Jacek Kulig described him, has made 108 appearances for the Eagles, scoring five goals and providing two assists.

Starting XI on Marc Guéhi's full debut Chelsea 3 - 0 Crystal Palace: August 2021 GK - Vicente Guaita RB - Joel Ward CB - Cheikhou Kouyate CB - Marc Guéhi LB - Tyrick Mitchell CM - Jairo Riedewald CM - James McArthur RM - Jordan Ayew LM - Jeffrey Schlupp ST - Wilfried Zaha ST - Jean-Philippe Mateta All Data via Transfermarkt

The 6 foot titan was an instant hit at Selhurst Park and became the club's youngest captain in a decade when he was handed the armband in February 2022 for a game against Watford at just 21 years old.

Despite his growing importance to the team, emergence as an England international, and consistently impressive performances in the Premier League, Guéhi earns just £50k-per-week, as he is still on the deal he agreed to when first joining the team in July 2021.

If the club want to help Glasner realise his goals of transforming Palace over the next few years, then offering a new contract with improved terms to the young centre-back feels like an inevitability, especially as a few of his less crucial teammates are earning more than him.

How much Odsonne Edouard earns at Crystal Palace

French striker Odsonne Edouard is one of those players who earn substantially more than Guéhi does at Palace, £40k-per-week more to be specific.

Odsonne-Edouard

The 6 foot 2 forward has been earning £90k-per-week at Palace since completing his £14m move from Celtic in August 2021, which means he has cost the club a grand total of £25.7m in fees and wages, which represents a serious investment.

Unfortunately, the south Londoners haven't seen a great deal for that investment over the last two and a half years. In his 92 appearances for the club, he has scored just 20 goals and provided only five assists, which is a far cry from his 87 goals and 38 assists in 179 appearances for the Hoops.

Odsonne Edouard's Crystal Palace career Transfer Fee £14m Weekly Wages (Total in 130 weeks) £90k (£11.7m) Total Cost So Far £25.7m Appearances 92 Goals 20 Cost per Goal £1.28 Assists 5 Cost per Assist £5.14m All Stats via Transfermarkt & All Wages via Capology

There have been the odd moments of brilliance here and there, such as scoring a brace on his debut and against Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, but they have been few and far between and with the club essentially paying £1.28m-per-goal, or £1m-per-goal-involvement it would be hard to call the transfer anything other than a failure.

Moreover, with Glasner clearly favouring Jean-Philippe Mateta as his central number nine at the moment, it looks like Edouard's time in red and blue could be coming to an end.

Ultimately, there is a talented forward in there somewhere; his record at Celtic proves that, but he just hasn't been able to deliver in the Premier League, and with the club potentially moving into a new and exciting era in the coming years, it doesn't make sense to keep him around.