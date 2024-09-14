Crystal Palace have started the season slowly, losing two and drawing one of their first three fixtures, leaving them 16th in the Premier League on just one point, after the first three weeks of the new campaign.

Palace have only managed to score two goals (2nd lowest in the league), have an 81% pass accuracy (6th worst in the league), and have conceded twice to counter-attacks (the joint highest in the league) so far this season.

Oliver Glasner’s men face Leicester at Selhurst Park on Saturday, in their bid to obtain their first three points, with victory over the Foxes, who sit 15th in the Premier League, also only on one point so far.

Hughes should be dropped

Will Hughes has started two of the three Premier League games so far for Palace this season, starting against Brentford (2-1 loss) and Chelsea (1-1 draw) alongside Adam Wharton in the middle of the park.

However, it was the substitution of Hughes coming off against Chelsea, that helped Palace get a foot in the game against the Blues, making a valid argument for the Englishman to be dropped in their next game, at Selhurst Park against Leicester City.

Hughes made 33 appearances for Palace in all competitions last season, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 2,039 minutes played.

Cheick Doucoure back into the side

Cheick Doucoure has suffered from injuries recently, only managing 12 appearances for the Eagles last season, after suffering an Achilles tendon rupture, keeping him out for 186 days, and missing 34 matches.

Doucoure was labeled "combative" by Jacek Kulig, and that is exactly what the Palace midfield is missing, adding athleticism and dynamism in midfield next to the passing maestro, Wharton, to provide balance to the team.

Doucoure vs Hughes comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Doucoure Hughes Progressive Carries 0.88 0.67 Progressive Passes 4.80 3.62 Passes Attempted 41.4 41.8 Pass Completion % 87.0% 83.3% Tackles 3.33 2.90 Blocks 1.27 1.71 Interceptions 1.93 1.02 Aerials Won 0.49 0.57 Stats taken from FBref

As you can see from the metrics comparing Doucoure and Hughes, Doucoure offers a higher level of duel winning to the midfield, averaging 3.33 tackles per 90 compared to the 2.90 tackles per 90 of Hughes. He also makes 1.93 interceptions per 90, compared to the 1.02 of Hughes.

Not only does Doucoure improve the defensive steel in the middle of the park, but he is also more progressive on the ball, averaging 4.80 progressive passes per 90, compared to the 3.62 of Hughes, and averages 0.88 progressive carries per 90, compared to the 0.67 of Hughes.

By bringing the 24-year-old back into the midfield with Wharton, it would provide the perfect balance of composure, progression, and combativeness, allowing Palace to win the midfield battles, and in turn, win more games, fully unleashing the midfield pivot of Wharton and Doucoure.