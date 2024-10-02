Crystal Palace have endured a torrid start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, failing to win any of the first six outings in the league this season.

It comes as a surprise given Oliver Glasner’s excellent form towards the back end of last campaign, but he’s yet to secure a first win, with the Eagles currently occupying a place in the relegation zone.

Their latest outing saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, with Glasner desperately needing to put an end to his side’s recent slump before the next international break in less than seven days time.

He will be relying on two players who caught the eye during large periods of last season, but are yet to replicate their superb from in 2024/25 after a chaotic summer transfer window.

Guehi & Mateta’s stats for Palace in 2024/25

After a transfer window that saw both players linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta have struggled to match their form from last season contributing to the club’s recent slump in results.

Defender Guehi was constantly touted with a move to fellow Premier League side Newcastle United, but after four separate bids, he remained a Palace player.

However, this season hasn’t been the best defensively, with Glasner’s side conceding nine times in the opening six matches and only keeping one clean sheet in the process.

As for Mateta, the Frenchman enjoyed his best-ever goalscoring season last time out, registering 19 goals in all competitions for Palace - prompting interest from elsewhere during the off-season.

The 27-year-old was subject to an enquiry from Aston Villa, but like with Guehi, they stood firm and rebuffed any approach made for his services.

He’s already scored twice this season, with both of his efforts coming in the 2-2 draw with newly-promoted Leicester City, but up to now, he’s failed to match the heights he achieved during the previous campaign.

However, the pair have previously demonstrated their talent, but both earn less than another first-team member who’s failed to make an impact on Glasner’s side this season.

The man who earns more than Guehi & Mateta

Midfielder Jeff Schlupp has been a consistent member of Palace’s first team after his move to Selhurst Park back in January 2017 for a reported £12m.

He’s since made 237 appearances for the club, proving to be a valuable player with his versatility in numerous positions, but this season he’s yet to make an impact on the squad.

Schlupp has only featured for 30 minutes in all competitions this season, failing to make a single start, with Glasner evidently preferring other options over the 31-year-old this season.

He earns a reported £60k-per-week at Palace as per Capology, a figure that is higher than both Guehi & Mateta who each earn £50k-per-week despite their excellent performances for the Eagles last campaign.

Players who earn less than Schlupp at Crystal Palace Player Wages (per week) Jean-Philippe Mateta £50k-p/w Marc Guehi £50k-p/w Trevoh Chalobah £50k-p/w Daniel Munoz £45k-p/w Tyrick Mitchell £40k-p/w Adam Wharton £35k-p/w Stats via Capology

When combining Schlupp’s transfer fee with his wages during his near eight-year spell in the capital, the 31-year-old has cost the club a total of £33.3m - a huge figure despite his versatility in the first-team.

Given his lack of impact during the early stages of the new season, Glasner may look to offload the midfielder in the January transfer window.

It could allow for added funds whilst also providing the chance to invest in some key areas of the squad to help turn around the early slump in form at Selhurst Park.