Last season, Oliver Glasner took the reins at Crystal Palace halfway through the campaign, leading the Eagles to a brilliant tenth place finish in the Premier League.

However, so far this season, the loss of Michael Olise, some injury issues throughout the squad, and just a slow start overall has led Palace into 18th place, currently languishing in the relegation zone.

Palace averaged 41.6% possession last season, took 12 shots per match, and conceded just 12.1 shots per game. However, so far this term, the Eagles have averaged 44.6% of the ball, taken 14.3 shots per match, and allowed 13.7 shots per fixture.

The numbers tell us they haven’t actually been as bad as their league position suggests, and a few injured players returning, adding some extra quality, could start to see a shift in results and allow them to climb out of the relegation zone.

Crystal Palace team news before Newcastle

Glasner will remain without Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca, who are both out with long-term injuries, Franca suffering a rib fracture, and Riad suffering from a knee injury.

Adam Wharton is expected to remain out, as he is recovering from a groin injury which he had surgery to address. The Eagles are hoping to have the English midfielder back in the coming weeks.

Daichi Kamada also remains out through suspension, after his straight red card against Fulham. However, one man who's capable of replacing Kamada in the team could return from injury for this game, as Eberechi Eze looks set to play a part against Newcastle for the first time in a month.

Chalkboard Football FanCast's Chalkboard series presents a tactical discussion from around the global game.

Fantastic Crystal Palace star must return to the lineup

Speaking in a recent press conference the manager confirmed that Eze is on the verge of returning to the match day squad, with last week's clash against Aston Villa providing to be soon for the England international.

“We have to protect the players. When we see our schedule after the Villa game, with eight games in December, we can’t take any risks. He [Eze] feels he’s ready, and it’s him who wants to play. I want him to play but we have to protect him."

Despite injury, Eze has been the hub of creativity for Palace this season, a burden that was often shared between himself and Olise in the past. Scout Jacek Kulig described Eze as "fantastic" back in 2020, and the 26-year-old is now a consistent member of the national squad.

Kamada has often played in his advanced role this season, and Palace fans will be glad to see Eze back, adding more variation to their attacking play in those advanced zones.

Eze vs Kamada comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Eze Kamada Goals 0.34 0.21 Assists 0.26 0.21 xG 0.33 0.09 xAG 0.11 0.09 Progressive Carries 3.00 1.88 Progressive Passes 5.00 5.65 Shots Total 4.14 1.58 Key Passes 1.78 1.74 Shot-Creating Actions 4.67 3.33 Successful Take-Ons 1.89 0.29 Stats taken from FBref

The metrics above show how much more effective Eze has been in creation for the Eagles, averaging more key passes, more shot-creating actions, more progressive carries per 90, and better output in both goals and assists this season.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

The summer signing only ranks ahead of the former QPR man in one metric analysed above, and that is progressive passes per 90. This is most likely due to the deeper midfield role the Japan star has played on several occasions in the absence of Wharton, giving him more build-up responsibility in their own half.

The return of Eze could be exactly what Palace needs to start converting their chances and find that extra creative edge in games. With the Englishman in tow, they stand a far better chance of climbing their way out of the relegation zone and saving Glasner's job.