Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is pushing the club to offer a new long-term contract to an “amazing” ace ahead of the summer transfer window opening, according to a new report.

Crystal Palace sail into FA Cup 5th round

The Eagles secured their place in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Monday night, as they comfortably beat League Two side Doncaster Rovers 2-0. Goals from Daniel Munoz and Justin Devenny on either side of halftime were enough to get Palace through and book a tie against London rivals Millwall.