Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace side have struggled to start this Premier League campaign in the same manner in which they finished the previous one, only gathering two points from their opening four fixtures, scoring four goals and conceding seven.

However, in their last league outing, Glasner showed his hand, changing systems around the 60th minute when 2-1 down to Leicester City, going into a 4-2-2-2, and rescuing a point.

But in order to accommodate an extra midfielder, a defender from the back five must make way, and Nathaniel Clyne could be the one who suffers ahead of this evening's meeting with Manchester United.

Why Clyne must be dropped

Clyne has been a brilliant servant at Palace, spending two stints with the club, making 222 appearances for the Eagles, scoring one goal, providing nine assists, and totalling 18,697 minutes played.

However, in order for Glasner to transition into a 4-2-2-2 system, one of the back five would have to make way, and Clyne makes the most sense. Palace signed Daniel Munoz to play as their right wing-back last season, and he would be the primary option as the nominal right fullback, should they go into a back four.

Clyne, who is naturally a right full-back, has been playing as the right central defender in a back three (five including wingbacks), but he would not be as comfortable as a central defender in a back four. Therefore, it would make sense for him to be the one who is dropped against the Red Devils, allowing Glasner to bring another midfielder into the team, and implement his new system.

Glasner's change of system

Palace's new signing, Daichi Kamada, who signed from Lazio on a free transfer, has already made six appearances for Palace since joining, scoring once, and providing two assists in 371 minutes played. The midfielder, described as "Impressive" by Statman Dave, is already showing his class.

However, Kamada didn't start Palace's last Premier League fixture, coming from the bench against Leicester in their 2-2 draw. By replacing Clyne with Kamada in the starting XI, Glasner can move into a back four, playing with two attacking midfielders and two strikers, giving them much more thrust going forward.

Kamada stats (23/24 season) Stats (per 90 mins) Kamada Goals 0.09 Assists 0.09 Progressive Carries 2.10 Progressive Passes 5.45 Shots Total 1.61 Key Passes 1.25 Passes into Final Third 3.75 Shot-Creating Actions 2.50 Stats taken from FBref

Whilst the 27-year-old didn't produce massive output in terms of goals and assists last season, his creative qualities, especially with his passing ability, would allow Glasner's side to produce more chances for their two strikers.

Eze and Kamada in this 4-2-2-2 system would have a license to drift, dropping deep to receive the ball, pulling out wide, and making runs into the box, allowing them more of a free role, to be involved in all phases of play, and impact the team.

With support from both fullbacks (especially Munoz who is very attack inclined), they could create some lovely 2v1 situations on either flank, before drifting into more central zones to attack the box, putting them in ideal positions to not only set their teammates up, but to score more themselves.

Glasner will have to be brave enough to change systems - particularly after clinching a 2-1 win over QPR in midweek while utilising his preferred back five - but with their slow start to the new campaign in the top-flight, now could be the perfect time to catch United off guard and look to kickstart their season.