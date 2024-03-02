Don't jinx it, but Crystal Palace might be onto a winner with Oliver Glasner.

Of course, it's too early to say anything definitive about the Austrian's future in south London, but picking up four points from his first two games and conceding just one goal is impressive.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has also got the team firing as they put three past Burnley last time out, although, with his progressive track record, there are likely to be some significant changes to the squad over the next couple of years.

With that in mind, the 44-year-old could, and maybe should, look to change the XI this weekend by dropping Odsonne Edouard for one of the club's most promising youngsters.

How Odsonne Edouard has performed this season

It's been a stop-and-start campaign for the former Celtic ace as he began it being in the majority of Roy Hodgson's starting XIs before an injury in December ruled him out for a handful of games.

His return to the fold was slow, and he played a total of 94 minutes of football across five games between 4 January and 12 February.

However, Glasner's arrival has seen the Frenchman reclaim his spot in the starting lineup, although he's played as an attacking midfielder and not a striker in those two games.

In all, the 26-year-old has scored seven goals in his 23 appearances this season, and while that return of a goal every 3.28 games is better than his ratio of a goal every 5.28 games last season, it's still not prolific.

Odsonne Edouard's Crystal Palace record Season 2021/22 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 31 37 23 Goals 6 7 7 Assists 3 2 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.29 0.24 0.30 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In fact, while the former Toulouse man was a regular scorer of goals and provider of assists in Glasgow - 125 in 179 games - his overall record of 20 goals and five assists for Palace leaves a lot to be desired and suggests that he might not be the long term option for Glasner at either striker or as one of his two tens.

With that in mind, it would make sense to start one of the club's most promising youngsters ahead of the Frenchman this afternoon.

Why Glasner should start Franco Umeh-Chibueze

Yes, the youngster who should get his first start ahead of Edouard is Irish U19 international Franco Umeh-Chibueze, and while it would be a big step up, he has spent the last two games sitting on the bench watching how the first team play.

That said, while his presence in the team certainly helps his cause, his record with the Eagles' youth teams provides the strongest argument for his inclusion.

Since joining the club as an 18-year-old from Cork City in February 2023, Umeh has been tearing it up and made the jump from the U18s to the U21s after just eight games in which he scored five goals and provided three assists.

In the U21 setup, the "exciting talent", as described by journalist Emmanuel Francis, has seven goals and one assist to his name and has played on both the right-wing and left-wing as well as in left-midfield, which suggests he could fulfil that left attacking midfielder role that Glasner is getting Edouard to play.

Franco Umeh-Chibueze's Crystal Palace Record Appearances 26 Goals 12 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.61 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Described as having "blistering pace" by academy manager Gary Issott, Umeh could be of real use to the new gaffer as he looks to mould the team to his liking, and while he hasn't made it onto the pitch with the first team yet, he has trained with them and scored a pretty great header while doing so.

Ultimately, there is a gamble in handing the young Irishman his first start this afternoon, but with not a lot left to play for this season, it seems like a gamble worth taking.

Moreover, unless Edouard suddenly and dramatically ups his output, he isn't going to be the long-term answer at Palace.