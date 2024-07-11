Having already lost Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, Leeds United could now lose another star player with personal terms reportedly sent his way.

Leeds transfer news

After suffering defeat against Southampton in the Championship play-off final and missing out on promotion to the Premier League as a result, Leeds were always likely to lose players this summer. And that's proved to be exactly the case.

So far, the Whites have lost several players either on free deals or in big-money moves such as Gray's to Spurs. The academy product, who is still just 18 years old, left his boyhood club behind for a Premier League chance.

On the incomings front, meanwhile, things have been fairly quiet at Elland Road since Leeds signed Joe Rodon from Spurs in a permanent deal and welcomed Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns. With the beginning of the season just a month away too, it looks as though the Yorkshire club are only likely to suffer more bad news before the transfer window slams shut.

According to Football Insider, French side Rennes have now sent personal terms to Glen Kamara as his Leeds exit "gathers momentum".

Rennes sporting director Frédéric Massara publicly acknowledged Kamara in a recent interview, saying via the Yorkshire Evening Press: "He [Kamara] is a Leeds player, a good player, definitely interesting. But of course, we are interested in lots of players, some of which have not yet been revealed and could arrive, even quickly."

The Finland international only arrived in Yorkshire last summer but could now be on the move just one year later as he seeks a return to top flight football.

Why Leeds must keep "excellent" Kamara

After losing Gray and a player who would have eventually moved into midfield to play a vital role, Kamara is more important than ever alongside Ethan Ampadu at Elland Road. The former Rangers star is blessed with a wealth of experience and Leeds must ensure that he stays put for at least one more season.

Daniel Farke is certainly a fan of the midfielder too, saying via Leeds Live last season: "Excellent. I think it was important because he had little pre-season because there was so many rumours and talks with Rangers that he didn't get much game time, was tough for him.

"Obviously when you come into a new environment and you’ve not played competitive games for such a long period, you need a few weeks in order to be then really prepared. I think he had also a bit of game time for Finland, I think this helped him, you could see him growing over the last two weeks or so in training."

Starting 33 of Leeds' 46 Championship games last season, Kamara can step up even more for Farke in the coming campaign, but must first resist the temptation of a summer switch.