Leeds United could be set to continue their summer of spending, adding to the acquisition of Ethan Ampadu by signing a tireless midfielder to protect him.

Is Glen Kamara leaving Rangers?

With rumours having persisted throughout the window touting Glen Kamara with an Elland Road switch, it truly does seem like there is some credence to these reports.

Especially given the availability and affordability of the Rangers midfield general, who is noted to have just a £5m release clause which could pique the interest of Daniel Farke.

After all, it seems like he is finally gaining some stability within his squad, having ushered out most of those unwilling to partake in their Championship crusade.

With experience battling in Scotland, whilst also honing his technical assets, the 27-year-old ace could provide a calming presence in the engine room for the German manager, who will seek to ensure that the rest of his side subscribe to his all-action high-pressing philosophy, hell-bent on securing an instant promotion.

How good is Glen Kamara?

As a solid stalwart at the base of midfield, willing to sit and dictate play whilst sticking a foot in when needed, it is hard not to draw comparisons with Manchester City's revolutionary stopper Rodri.

The Spaniard moved to England amid Fernandinho's Etihad exit, with many worrying how Pep Guardiola would replace such a legendary figure within the side.

However, it took no time at all for the young Atletico Madrid ace to emerge as an ample successor, having since gone on to play 207 times for the Citizens, seldom overlooked by his Spanish boss despite his tendency to rotate often.

This culminated in last season's treble success, of which the 27-year-old even fired home the winner to claim the club's first-ever Champions League title.

Meanwhile, in the Premier League he would maintain a 7.32 average rating, buoyed by his 91% pass accuracy, 1.9 tackles and 0.9 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

Without his metronomic style in the midfield, the rest of Guardiola's revolutionary system could not function.

Whilst on a far smaller scale, Kamara could act as that same calm dictator in Leeds' midfield, able to retain possession amidst all the chaos. When viewing his 2021/22 campaign, he clearly has the skill set to do so.

As he would record a 7.01 average rating in the Scottish Premiership, his 91% pass accuracy outlines a similar penchant for ball retention. He would add one tackle and 1.3 key passes per game too, with six goal contributions showcasing his ability to also offer an offensive threat, via Sofascore.

Steven Gerrard, during his time in charge at Ibrox, sought to outline the former Dundee United star for praise, promising a great future should he apply himself: "He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack.

“But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park?"

It seems he has finally realised that potential, with a move to England sure to test these talents he has honed. When placing his aforementioned figures beside that of Rodri's, it is clear that he at least has the mindset to emulate such a revered figure.