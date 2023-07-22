Leeds United are a perfect microcosm of the term 'Sleeping Giant', as one of England's most famous and historic clubs, that finds itself now wallowing in the Championship.

However, a summer of spending could be set to stir the drowsy heavyweight, with one potential switch, that of Glen Kamara, drawing comparisons to success of their brighter past.

How much is Glen Kamara worth?

Although the latest regarding the Whites' pursuit of Glen Kamara came earlier this month, Ethan Ampadu's arrival could now pave the way for further additions. The midfielder only moved to Ibrox in 2019 for a now-famous £50k fee

Considering the Finland international will be available now for just £5m, this is certainly a deal worth making.

Especially considering the success enjoyed by this club when purchasing directly from the Scottish Premiership, with one standout acquisition sure to have fans reminiscing of better days.

The prospect of emulating the success that Mark Viduka enjoyed is palpable, and although this time they would be delving into their Old Firm rival, it would still represent the replication of an old masterclass that worked a treat for David O'Leary.

Why did Mark Viduka leave Celtic?

Having joined for a mouth-watering £6m fee in 2000, which would actually be higher than the proposed price tag of Kamara, the hulking front-man was welcomed with a big reputation from Celtic.

He had endured a tough start to life in Scotland, and whilst the huge figure sent to the Hoops likely played a big role in his sale, the reluctance of the finisher to return in 2004 speaks volumes for the relationship the player shared with the club.

The Australia international was fresh off the back of his 25-goal haul in the SPFL the season prior to moving, and it was expected that his towering physique made him perfect for the physicality of English football.

This gamble was swiftly rewarded, as in his first year at Elland Road the 47-year-old scored 17 goals in the Premier League and recorded eight goal contributions as they powered into the Champions League semi-finals.

He spearheaded one of the most successful campaigns in the club's recent memory, and for that, his name will remain a legend around these parts.

Especially considering he remained at the club up until their relegation, with his goals even prolonging the inevitable drop.

Whilst that kind of Champions League-chasing feat is unlikely to be achieved by this proposed summer signing, Kamara could still prove to be incredibly influential in at least returning them to the top flight.

After all, the Finnish midfielder boasts all the necessary physicality to compete in the second tier, with an athleticism and technical proficiency that could see him become one of the division's top performers.

His 2021/22 season with Rangers marked one of his finest, as his 7.01 average rating in the league was upheld by a slew of impressive statistics. Six goal contributions fed into his 91% pass accuracy, and his 1.3 key passes per game were partnered with one tackle per game too, via Sofascore.

He was imperious, and Steven Gerrard had predicted such an outstanding season back in 2019: "He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack.

"But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park?

"He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder."

Perhaps a switch to Elland Road could see him realise this potential further as he enters his prime years, mimicking the path Viduka made when he left an Old Firm club for Leeds.