Leeds United have seemingly identified the man who could be their first big acquisition under Daniel Farke's new leadership...

Is Glen Kamara leaving Rangers?

Despite reportedly closing in on a swoop for Scottish youngster Lewis Pirie, it is unlikely that the promising 16-year-old will have an immediate impact on the Whites' goal to earn an instant Championship promotion.

However, someone who certainly could is Glen Kamara, who has starred in recent years for Rangers, but could now be set for pastures new.

Transfer insider Dean Jones is the latest to tout his potential exit, as he told GIVEMESPORT:

"Glen Kamara has been a topic of talk for some time, but it does look like he will finally leave. Leeds and Southampton are looking at him, and for clubs like that, in the Championship, he would probably be a great signing. He has offers from abroad too though, so it’ll be interesting to see what he decides to do."

The Scottish outfit are thought to be demanding around £5m for his signature this summer, according to The Herald.

How many goals has Glen Kamara scored?

Having bounced around numerous clubs, his 193 appearances for the Gers suggest the Finland international has at last found some stability in a career that once promised much.

His former boss Steven Gerrard had still outlined a bright future for the 27-year-old during his stint at Ibrox, detailing:

“He’s a terrific footballer in possession, always playing with his head up and looking to connect defence and attack. But what pleased me most is what I spoke about when we signed him in terms of how he’ll be out of possession. Will he hunt the ball back, be aggressive, work hard for the team and be a monster in the middle of the park.

"He showed signs of that against Kilmarnock and potentially he can become a top midfielder."

With an all-action play style that blends a touch of quality with defensive steel, all the attributes are in place for this experienced stalwart to emulate the success Kalvin Phillips enjoyed during his time in Yorkshire.

Although his exit was somewhat unceremonious, fans still remember the powerful performances in the engine room under Marcelo Bielsa that finally propelled them back into the Premier League.

Averaging a 7.28 rating across that 2019/20 league campaign, he would maintain an 82% pass accuracy with 1.4 interceptions, 2.6 tackles and 1.8 key passes per game, via Sofascore.

Whilst it would be near-impossible to replicate these stellar numbers, Kamara did showcase signs during the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season that suggests he could emulate the 27-year-old treble-winner.

After all, his 7.01 average rating gave way to six goal contributions, a 91% pass accuracy, 1.3 key passes and one tackle per game, via Sofascore.

He could prove to be a dictating presence in a key area for the Whites, seeking that metronome to conduct their return to the top flight.

Even lacking a goalscoring touch, with just nine goals and 11 assists during those games for Rangers, is not enough to downplay his influence.

Although Tyler Adams seemed set to replace that energy in midfield, having maintained 3.7 tackles per game last term in the Premier League, recent links touting his exit suggest they might need someone new to finally fulfil such a role.

In Kamara, who clearly has all the attributes necessary to thrive in the Championship and be a creative threat from deep, Farke could find just that as he looks to find someone to emulate the success of Phillips in the Elland Road engine room next season.