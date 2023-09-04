Leeds United were forced to act promptly when Deadline Day came around, such was the unrelenting unpredictability of Daniel Farke’s first summer in charge at Elland Road.

Having overseen the departure of no less than 15 players, it could have been a crisis that the Whites failed to deal with after the crushing blow that relegation provided. However, they remained relatively incisive in the market, spending wisely when necessary and bringing in nine players of their own.

Despite that, it was their final day of the window that saw the most business, as they sealed deals for three new signings, two of whom are poised to revolutionise a midfield already stacked before their arrival.

Ethan Ampadu and Archie Gray have struck a fine partnership since the new campaign began, blending youth, energy and experience to offer one of few shining lights given they have won just once in their opening five Championship matches.

However, there could be some major alterations now made in order to turn that form around, with the Wales international set to be the catalyst for such a change.

After all, his versatility lends to such a switch, which could see new signing Glen Kamara take his place in the engine room whilst the former Chelsea man moves into centre-back, where he has featured for much of his career.

Why did Leeds United sign Glen Kamara?

With their interest in the Finland international one which seemingly lasted throughout the entire window, it was a refreshing change of pace to see the Yorkshire outfit actually get their man after weeks of trying.

Joining for what was thought to be a £5.5m fee from Rangers, the 27-year-old brings a wealth of experience alongside unparalleled quality for this level, as a tireless midfield general with a history of pushing forward to contribute to attacks too.

After all, during the 2021/22 Scottish Premiership season, Kamara maintained a 7.01 average rating, buoyed by his 91% pass accuracy, three goals and three assists alongside 1.3 key passes and one tackle per game, via Sofascore.

When on form, there is little the former Dundee man cannot do, which makes his potential presence beside Gray so exciting.

The 17-year-old has taken to the challenge of Championship football with ease, as a combative midfielder with the ability to pick a pass too. The defensive foundation he offers could allow Kamara to recapture that form that saw him lauded.

Former boss Steven Gerrard has often been the first to praise the 5 foot 11 ace, who he actually brought to Ibrox: “He was a class act the other night, I thought he was superb from start to finish. Without Alfredo's goals he would certainly have been man of the match.

"It was nice to see midfielders taking the ball off the guys at the back and making us tick. Glen connected the game really well. He was also very aggressive out of possession and that's where I believe he can keep improving and moving forward and become an even better player than he is now.”

Then, the midfielder would give his own reasons for trading Scotland for England in his first interview: ”I’ve been at Glasgow Rangers for four-and-a-half years now and I feel I just needed a change in my career and Leeds is the perfect place to kick-start my career again.

“Last season was quite tough for me personally, but I can’t wait to get going now, we have a great manager and fanbase here, along with good players.”

One benefit that this aforementioned reshuffle could offer is to finally rid the starting line-up of Pascal Struijk, who has remained in the side despite his consistently poor performances last season as they fell to the drop.

How has Ampadu played this season?

With Ampadu taking his place in the back four, to partner Liam Cooper when fit or Joe Rodon for now, already a backline that has shipped seven goals in five games would be bolstered, whilst also placing an incisive passer at centre-back.

With the added time on the ball the Welshman would receive in such a role, perhaps he could elevate his 1.2 key passes per game to new heights from deeper.

After all, during his recent loan spell at Spezia where he featured in defence, he was the sole shining light for his side that also ended up being relegated from Serie A, as his 6.91 average rating was the highest of anyone else within the squad.

That was a figure upheld by his 1.2 interceptions, 2.1 tackles and three clearances per game, via Sofascore.

How has Pascal Struijk played this season?

To compare this with Struijk from last term, there is little competition.

The Dutchman maintained a 6.75 average Sofascore rating of his own as he proved to be one of many defensive liabilities within a side that shipped 78 goals, the most of anyone in the Premier League. He also would clumsily give away two penalties, and make another error that directly led to goal.

One particularly poor showing saw him lambasted by former Newcastle United and England legend Alan Shearer, who told Match of the Day (28 May):

“Defensively, they’ve been an embarrassment. Some of the defending today was under-10s level, let alone in the Premier League. Yes, Tottenham have some really good players – particularly in forward positions – but when you’re seeing errors like this [footage of Struijk], basic errors.

“It was mistake after mistake, after mistake. It’s happened all season. 78 goals they’ve conceded. It’s embarrassing"

Whilst he might have started this new season slightly better, the £50k-per-week dud has already done enough damage to the club to continue being trusted as one of the starting pillars of their backline. Especially when these fresh signings make it so easy to shift personnel around to negate his importance at the back.

This Championship campaign has seen him maintain a 6.94 average rating, which whilst on the surface might seem solid, makes him the 14th-best within the squad, via Sofascore.

It still remains to be seen whether he has managed to recover from such a trying term most recently, given they are yet to receive a truly tough test for this level.

Perhaps the tactical shift in question could mark the perfect way to get all of their best players within the starting lineup, making each position stronger as Farke flexes his managerial muscle to rid his side of potential liabilities.