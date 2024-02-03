Tottenham legend Glenn Hoddle has explained why he's wanted a "real talent" at Spurs for years, and has tipped the player for a Euro 2024 trip.

Spurs chasing top-four Premier League finish

While manager Ange Postecoglou's hopes of winning Spurs their first piece of major silverware since 2008 ended with a 1-0 FA Cup defeat to Man City recently, there is still every chance the Lilywhites can seal a top-four finish and qualify for next season's Champions League.

It's been quite a promising start to life for Postecoglou after his arrival from Celtic last summer, with the Australian's intense, high-pressing football quickly winning over many of Tottenham's loyal fan base.

Spurs also appear to be operating more efficiently off the field, as the appointments of technical director Johan Lange and Chief Football Officer Scott Munn continue to work wonders in regard to their transfer policy.

All confirmed Tottenham deals for January Transfer Timo Werner Arrival (loan) Lucas Bergvall Arrival (buy-to-loan-back) Radu Dragusin Arrival (permanent) Sergio Reguilon Exit (loan) Japhet Tanganga Exit (loan) Ivan Perisic Exit (loan) Eric Dier Exit (loan) Ashley Phillips Exit (loan) Djed Spence Exit (loan) Alejo Veliz Exit (loan)

The north Londoners were widely rumoured to have beaten European heavyweights Bayern Munich and Barcelona in races for defender Radu Dragusin and Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall respectively, which perhaps sums up their growing stature as a club in general.

Tottenham are on the up, and Postecoglou's feel-good factor has played a huge role.

Another key component of their success has been Spurs' data-driven recruitment model, with 2023 summer signing James Maddison coming in to become one of their star players.

The former Leicester City man has also returned from an injury lay-off and boosts Postecoglou's top-four charge, with Hoddle tipping him for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad at Euro 2024.

Hoddle reveals he's wanted Maddison at Spurs "for years"

Speaking to TNT Sports, Hoddle says he's wanted Maddison at Spurs "for years" and believes the "real talent" will have a big role to play at Tottenham.

“100% he’s good enough, yeah," said Hoddle on Maddison's England chances.

“I’ve said for years that he should have come to Tottenham, two or three seasons ago. If we could have got him with the players we had, with someone like Harry Kane, it would have been sensational.

“And I just think at the moment he’s one of the best No. 10 creative players around. Him and [Phil] Foden are outstanding.

“He’s such a talented lad. He doesn’t quite feel for me as comfortable in an England shirt yet. It doesn’t feel really as if the manager has put his arm around him, saying 'you’re my man'.

“He keeps having to prove himself, [and we] might not see the best of him in that case. But here at Tottenham, and what he did at Leicester, he’s a must, he’s a real talent.”