Leeds United have a chance to return to winning ways in the Championship as they travel away from Yorkshire for a game against Cardiff City in Wales on Saturday.

The Whites are looking to bounce back from their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Burnley at Elland Road last time out, after Luca Koleosho's first-half strike secured all three points for the visitors.

Daniel Farke's side were unbeaten in the second tier prior to that defeat to Scott Parker's side, having drawn two and won two of their first four matches, and will not want to make losing a habit.

That is why the West Yorkshire outfit should be aiming to bounce back immediately by claiming all three points against Cardiff in Wales this weekend.

In order to come away with the win, the German head coach may look to make some changes to his starting XI from the defeat to Burnley and here is FFC's predicted line-up to take to the field on Saturday.

1 GK - Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier had little chance of stopping Koleosho's clinical strike into the bottom corner last time out and should keep his place between the sticks.

He has conceded 1.05 more goals than expected based on the xG faced in his five Championship matches, though, and this suggests that the Frenchman could do with sharpening up his shot-stopping skills.

2 RB - Jayden Bogle

Jayden Bogle could keep his place in the starting XI at right-back but he is now facing competition for his place following the arrival of Isaac Schmidt, who can play on the right or the left, at the end of the summer transfer window.

The former Sheffield United man did not enjoy the best afternoon against the Clarets, as he lost two of his three ground duels and only completed 78% of his attempted passes, whilst not creating any chances for his teammates.

If the English defender continues to struggle like that in matches for Leeds then Farke may have a decision to make over his position in the side.

3 CB - Joe Rodon

Joe Rodon has missed two training sessions with the squad this week, due to a glute issue, but is expected to be available for selection on Saturday.

The Wales international has not been at his rock solid best, losing 75% of his ground duels in the Championship so far, but has still helped his team to keep three clean sheets in five matches.

4 CB - Pascal Struijk

Alongside the former Tottenham Hotspur man, Farke could stick with left-footed colossus Pascal Struijk to offer balance on the left side of the defence.

The Dutch ace won six of his eight duels against Burnley and his dominant defending may be needed if Rodon continues to struggle with physical duels.

5 LB - Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is another player who has been 'struggling' with an injury issue, due to a ligament problem, but he - like Rodon - is also expected to be fit to feature.

The former Barcelona man is the only naturally left-footed left-back option for Farke, which means that his inclusion helps to maintain a balanced defence when playing out from the back.

6 CM - Ao Tanaka

The first change to the starting XI could come in the central midfield position with Ilia Gruev left out in order to bring Ao Tanaka in for his full debut.

This may seem harsh on the Bulgarian whiz, who created three chances against Burnley, but the distinct lack of goal threat throughout the Leeds team was evident, as they failed to score.

Gruev has scored one goal in the Championship, including the play-offs, since the start of last season, which illustrates his lack of quality in the final third.

Whereas, the Japanese maestro scored seven goals in 24 starts in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2023/24 campaign, and this suggests that he could come in and provide the Whites with a greater threat in front of goal.

7 CM - Ethan Ampadu

Alongside the former Fortuna Dusseldorf star, Ethan Ampadu should retain his place in the side to provide a defensive presence in the middle of the park.

The Leeds captain has won 70% of his duels, averaging 4.0 tackles and interceptions combined per game, in the Championship so far this season, which shows that he can dominate opposition attackers.

8 RW - Brenden Aaronson

Wilfried Gnonto started on the right flank for the Whites in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley last weekend and endured a poor afternoon at Elland Road.

The Italy U21 international missed a 'big chance', firing straight at James Trafford from close range, and did not create a single chance for his teammates.

Farke must now ditch the former Inter prospect from the starting XI and move Aaronson, who created that 'big chance' for Gnonto with a superb through ball, into the right-sided attacking midfield position.

9 CAM - Joel Piroe

Aaronson playing on the right side of the attack frees up the number ten role and that could allow Joel Piroe a chance to stake a claim for more game time.

The Dutchman has only started one of the club's five Championship matches so far, but did score off the bench against Hull, and this game could be an opportunity for him to show the manager that he deserves more starts.

10 LW - Largie Ramazani

Another change to the starting XI could be an enforced one. Manor Solomon is a major doubt with a back injury and this could provide Largie Ramazani with his full Leeds debut.

The winger, once dubbed "explosive" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, produced three goals and five assists in LaLiga last season and will hopefully step up in Solomon's potential absence to cause havoc down the left flank.

11 ST - Mateo Joseph

Finally, Mateo Joseph could keep his place as the starting centre-forward for Leeds, despite missing a 'big chance' in the defeat to Burnley last weekend.

The Spain U21 international is still learning, at the age of 20, and has contributed with one goal and three 'big chances' created in five appearances so far, which shows that he can make an impact at the top end of the pitch.

Full predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Tanaka, Ampadu (C); Aaronson, Piroe, Ramazani; Joseph