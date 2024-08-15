Liverpool are closing in on their first signing of the Arne Slot era after it emerged that they have agreed personal terms with one of their targets ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

Tricky summer for Liverpool

As it stands, Liverpool and Slot will be heading into the new season as the only Premier League side not to have made a signing this summer. It has not been for want of trying. The club were drawn into a protracted saga over Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, who had previously rejected the chance to join Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

And, despite their best efforts to convince him otherwise, Liverpool joined that list after the Spaniard opted to remain at boyhood club Real Sociedad rather than swap San Sebastian for Merseyside this summer.

There have been persistent rumours around a potential move to sign Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon, but as of yet they have not reignited in earnest since the end of June, when a swap deal was mooted as a potential work-around for the Tyneside outfit's financial fair play concerns.

Slot's side were also thought to be in the market for a left-sided centre-back this summer amid ongoing uncertainty around Virgil van Dijk, with the Dutchman down to the final year of his contract at Anfield. Now though, they look to have prioritised another position.

Liverpool handed boost as "fantastic" player agrees to join

That comes as Fabrizio Romano reveals that Georgian goalkeeper Georgi Mamardashvili has agreed to join the Reds on a personal level, with the club still haggling with Valencia over a fee.

Mamardashvili, who starred at EURO 2024 for his nation, has been vocal about wanting to leave Los Ches this summer and had previously been linked with Newcastle United, but has now "accepted Liverpool plan and contract terms".

Most saves at EURO 2024 Player (Nation) Saves Georgi Mamardashvili (Georgia) 29 Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands) 18 Jordan Pickford (England) 17 Nita (Romania) 16 Mike Maignan (France) 16

That plan will see the 23-year-old head out on loan for the 2024/25 campaign with Bournemouth a potential destination for the Georgian - he will likely join the Cherries direct from Valencia ahead of joining Liverpool in 2025, due to rules regarding Premier League loans within the same window the player is purchased.

He is not expected to be an expensive addition either, with reports suggesting that he would cost around £30m to prise away from Valencia this summer despite still having three years left to run on his £25,000 a week deal in Spain.

Liverpool see that as excellent value for one of the most impressive young goalkeepers in world football, and it would allow greater flexibility over the future of current no.1 Alisson, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Though it is not the immediate first team addition that Liverpool fans have been crying out for across the transfer window, signing the Georgian could prove another piece of very shrewd business from the Reds.