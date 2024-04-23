YouTuber and pundit Mark Goldbridge has spoken of his displeasure at Manchester United contacting a "power hungry coach" to replace Erik ten Hag this summer, hoping he isn't appointed as his successor.

Ten Hag under big pressure at Man Utd

The Red Devils may have reached the FA Cup final on Sunday afternoon, eventually seeing off Coventry City on penalties, but if anything, it has only heaped further pressure on Ten Hag.

The manner in which United blew a 3-0 lead at Wembey was hugely alarming, especially considering they were playing Championship opposition, and only a very tight VAR decision prevented them from losing 4-3 in the dying seconds of extra-time.

There is an increasing feeling that Ten Hag is not the right man to take the club forward as manager, with Alan Shearer saying after the Coventry game: "I think the future of the Manchester United manager is already determined. Even if they win the FA Cup I think he’s gone.

"I don’t think it matters if they win the FA Cup for his future. That may be sad that may be wrong but I just get the feeling that winning the FA Cup is not going to be enough for him."

It's fair to say that plenty of names have been thrown into the hat as potential targets to replace the Dutchman at the end of the season, including England manager Gareth Southgate, who has a strong relationship with likely incoming United sporting director Dan Ashworth.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has also been mentioned as a possible target, as he continues to shine in charge of the Seagulls, and he could jump at the opportunity to take on one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Golbridge fumes at "power hungry" Man Utd target

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Goldbridge showed his unhappiness at links to Thomas Tuchel, saying he would be the wrong choice to replace Ten Hag after Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally sounded him out.

"If you're going to champion Tuchel all day at least do your homework. Arguably the most destructive and power hungry coach in modern football. Fell out with Dortmund, PSG and Chelsea Sporting Directors because he thought he knew best. He didn't. Awful fit for what INEOS want."

Tuchel would certainly be a divisive option for United, with Goldbridge right in saying that he is a spiky character who can fall out with people, so there would be a clear risk in appointing him. That being said, the German would still be an upgrade on Ten Hag, considering he won the Champions League with Chelsea back in 2021, as well as winning two Ligue 1 titles and one Bundesliga crown with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich respectively.

Granted, there could be better options out there, in terms of easier characters who could enjoy stronger relationships with the likes of Ratcliffe and Ashworth, but Tuchel has proven he's a winner and the fact that United's new part-owner seemingly wants to bring him in means he should be trusted.