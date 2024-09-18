Mark Goldbridge has urged Erik ten Hag to unleash one Manchester United player against Crystal Palace on Saturday after his impressive performance against Barnsley on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils put on a stellar display on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup as they defeated the League One side 7-0 at Old Trafford.

The transfer window has been shut for a couple of weeks now, and it doesn’t reopen until January, but that hasn’t stopped the transfer speculation around who Man United may be interested in signing next. The latest player the Red Devils are being linked with is Leon Goretzka of Bayern Munich. The German midfielder is said to be “upset” about his situation at Munich, as he’s barely seen any first-team football under new manager Vincent Kompany.

Goretzka had played just one minute of football this season before Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb, when he came on in the final 12 minutes and even managed to grab a goal. The Bundesliga giants are said to be willing to move the player on in January, as his contract ends in 2026, and they want to avoid him entering the final year of that deal. However, a stumbling block may be the player’s wages of roughly £290,000 a week.

It is unclear how concrete United's interest is, but the midfield is clearly in need of some youthful exuberance given the profiles of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, and United fans were treated to a bit of their new blood there on Tuesday.

Mark Goldbridge wowed by Manuel Ugarte display

United couldn't have had a better evening as they brushed Barnsley aside last night in the Carabao Cup, a game that saw many United individuals shine. One player really impressed, so much so that United fan/pundit Goldbridge has urged Ten Hag to start Ugarte against Palace on Saturday evening.

The Uruguayan, who was labelled a “monster” by Statman Dave, played 60 minutes, and it was an impressive first start for Ugarte, as he ran the midfield, winning the ball back often and dictating the game. He impressed that much that Goldbridge believes he will be starting once again on Saturday as the Red Devils face Palace at Selhurst Park.

Goldbridge took to X: “Safe to say Ugarte starts against Palace if he's coming off on 60 with Rashford and Dalot. Fully deserved.”