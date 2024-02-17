Last week's 2-0 home defeat to Brentford was an afternoon to forget for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The defeat was bad enough on its own, but the injury to Matheus Cunha made the day far worse.

Later today, the Wanderers will attempt to bounce back from their loss by beating Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur.

Gary O'Neil is unlikely to make mass changes to his starting XI despite losing last time out, but nevertheless, there may be as many as two tweaks in the potential lineup that the boss could field at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

1 GK - Jose Sa

Jose Sa has started 22 Premier League matches this campaign, and he will start in between the sticks again despite keeping just three clean sheets.

2 RCB - Max Kilman

Max Kilman is the leader of the Wolves side, and he will start this weekend wearing the captain's armband.

The 26-year-old has started every game this season.

3 CB - Craig Dawson

Craig Dawson is also a frequent starter for the Wanderers, with the boss valuing his experience.

The 33-year-old has played 22 Premier League games this campaign.

4 LCB - Toti Gomes

The final player to complete the usual back three is Toti Gomes, who has worked his way into the side this season.

5 RM - Nelson Semedo

Nelson Semedo has started all but one game this season in the league, and he will start over Matt Doherty.

The defender ranks third in the Wolves squad for interceptions and tackles per game.

6 CM - Mario Lemina

Mario Lemina has been an engine in the middle of the park this season, and he will feature from the off.

Over his 21 Premier League games, the 30-year-old has scored four goals and averaged 2.8 tackles per match.

7 CM - Tommy Doyle

The on-loan Manchester City man could come into the side having replaced Joao Gomes on the hour mark last time out, the latter man having 'struggled' against the Bees - in the words of the Express and Star's George Bennett.

In place of Gomes, Doyle won both of his ground duels and enjoyed a 90% pass accuracy rate in his 27-minute cameo, indicating that he could be deserving of the nod today.

8 LM - Rayan Ait Nouri

Rayan Ait Nouri was fantastic last weekend, making three key passes, having 99% pass accuracy, and winning 11 duels.

The Algerian is guaranteed to start.

9 RF - Pablo Sarabia

Pablo Sarabia came off the bench to hand Wolves the win over Spurs in the reverse fixture with a goal and an assist.

This time around, the Spaniard will have the opportunity to cause chaos from the off.

10 LF - Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto has been electric this season and is the main creative outlet for Wolves, as highlighted by his eight assists, the most in the squad.

His pace on the break will be vital, and he will look to score his first Premier League career goal against Spurs.

11 ST - Hwang Hee-chan

The Wolves faithful will be pleased to hear that Hwang Hee-chan has been passed fit for the game, and he will most likely return to the starting XI.

Hwang will replace Cunha at the forefront of the attack, with his return coming at the perfect time.

The former RB Leipzig star has been labelled "exciting" by football creator Nubaid Haroon, and his ten league goals this season certainly support that.

Wolves' starting lineup in full: GK - Sa, RCB - Kilman, CB - Dawson, LCB - Gomes; RM - Semedo, CM - Lemina, CM - Gomes, LM - Ait-Nouri; RF - Sarabia, LF - Neto; St - Hwang.