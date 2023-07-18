Arsenal could be set to mimic the success of an arch-rival, by adding to their summer spending with another high-profile acquisition.

Who is Arsenal signing?

Although having not been linked since late June, a potential swoop for Goncalo Inacio still represents a potentially outstanding piece of business for Mikel Arteta to add to his ever-growing playing staff.

With Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz all combining to improve a squad that narrowly missed out on the Premier League last term, this imperious defensive titan could provide that final acquisition to truly make them a threat for the treble-winning Manchester City.

Although his €60m (£51m) price tag might seem lofty, the Gunners have showcased their propensity to spend big already this window.

In swooping from Sporting CP, they could actually mimic the success Manchester United have earned by welcoming Bruno Fernandes from Lisbon to England, as an added incentive to complete this deal.

How good is Goncalo Inacio?

Having moved to Old Trafford in January 2020, many raised eyebrows when the Red Devils forked out £47m for a player from the Portuguese league.

However, it took no time at all for the 28-year-old to begin proving doubters wrong, as he recorded 15 goal contributions in his 14 league games. He would then notch 28 goals and assist a further 17 across all competitions in his first full year, truly silencing his critics.

Should Inacio prove to be half as impactful at the Emirates as his compatriot has been since moving to England, then Arteta will be salivating at the prospect.

Especially considering the glowing praise already heading the way of the 21-year-old defender, who epitomises the modern-day centre-back with his confidence in possession.

BBC Sport contributor Raj Chohan, also known as Premier League Panel, sought to detail his key attributes that have made him such an asset for his boyhood club, noting:

"Gonçalo Inácio is the perfect counter-weight to Konaté. Inacio-VVD-Konaté: Build-up conductor, Leader/aerial dominator/switches of play, Immense recovery speed & coverage of space".

This ease in possession is heavily outlined in his underlying statistics, as when compared against other centre-backs across Europe, he stands out despite his youth.

For passes attempted per 90 and progressive passes made per 90, he ranks in the top 1%. Then, for progressive carries per 90 and successful take-ons per 90, he sits in the top 3% and 4% respectively, via FBref.

There are few in his role on the continent who showcase such a special ability to progress the play from defence, which Arteta will be desperate to add to his already free-flowing squad.

Back in 2014, the Spanish coach, who was still a player at the time, detailed the ideals of his perfect club:

“My philosophy will be clear. I want the football to be expressive, entertaining. I cannot have a concept of football where everything is based on the opposition.

"We have to dictate the game, we have to be the ones taking the initiative, and we have to entertain the people coming to watch us. I’m 100 per cent convinced of those things, and I think I could do it."

It seems that he finally has his wish, and in this 6 foot 1 Portuguese titan, he could further solidify such a philosophy. The only hope will be that he can mirror the success earned by Fernandes, who has taken a similar path to the one Inacio could soon make.