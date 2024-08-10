After highly-rated young forward Chido Obi-Martin, it appears another player could be about to swap Arsenal for Manchester United this summer.

Obi-Martin seals Man United switch from Arsenal

After scoring a hugely impressive 32 goals in just 18 league appearances for Arsenal's Under-18s, Obi-Martin decided not to remain at the Emirates Stadium past the expiry of his contract, despite the club's attempts to keep him for Mikel Arteta.

Before ultimately deciding to make the move to United, where he could work under Erik ten Hag in the first team sooner rather than later, going by his academy performances, the 16-year-old also attracted interest from Bayern Munich in Germany.

Arsenal were desperate to keep hold of Obi-Martin, according to reliable journalist Charles Watts, but their best efforts were not enough for the young attacker - who decided a switch to Old Trafford was best for his career.

“Arsenal are working hard to try and keep Chido Obi Martin at the club,” Watts said, before his exit.

“We’ve seen strong links to Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund this summer, and it’s no secret that both German clubs are pushing to lure Arsenal’s bright young talent away after his exceptionally prolific form at youth level.

“But Arsenal remain in talks with Obi Martin’s camp and as far as I’m aware nothing has been decided yet when it comes to the striker’s future. Arsenal do not want to lose him and they have made that clear during recent talks. A first professional contract is on the table that could be signed the moment he turns 17.

“But he is not 17 until December and so Arsenal remain vulnerable to the in-demand striker leaving before then. They are hoping, however, that all the groundwork that has been done over the last few months will prove successful and he will stay and continue his development in North London.”

While Obi-Martin is a free agent, United still had to pay a compensation fee to Arsenal, resulting in a delay in announcing the teenager's signing despite him already completing his medical.

Hubert Graczyk very likely to join Man Utd from Arsenal

According to Polish news outlet WP SportoweFakty, another player who could follow an identical path to Obi-Martin is 21-year-old goalkeeper Hubert Graczyk.

The shot-stopper, who was released upon the expiry of his Arsenal contract this summer, could join Obi-Martin in Manchester on a similar free deal to become Ten Hag's fourth-choice keeper.

The outlet claims Graczyk is very likely to join Man United after leaving Arsenal, with Carrington looking more and more like a potential landing spot for ex-Gunner academy players.

The Pole spent part of last season on loan at Slough Town in the National League South and made 31 appearances in total for Arsenal's Under-23s in total before leaving.