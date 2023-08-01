Leeds United have missed out on plenty of big-name transfers in recent memory, but last summer's pursuit of Cody Gakpo hurt more than most given their eventual relegation.

They cannot afford to allow the same to happen in this window if they seek an immediate top-flight return...

Did Cody Gakpo nearly sign for Leeds United?

Since last summer, the Whites have been seeking to avenge their failed attempt to bring Cody Gakpo to Elland Road.

The Dutchman even told The Times: "I was close to leaving, I spoke to Erik ten Hag a few times at Manchester United. In the end the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame, for me and my development, and because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but also for PSV, because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

"It ended about a week before the end of the transfer window and in that week I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end I stayed, but it was a stressful period."

Having since gone on to sign and star for Liverpool, perhaps one of their targets could finally help the Yorkshire side move on from such disappointment.

That player happens to be West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana, a player Leeds reportedly hold an interest in, per Express & Star.

How good is Grady Diangana?

Whilst the £20k-per-week speedster has endured a tough couple of recent campaigns in the Midlands, his growth has been stunted by the tumultuous nature of life at the Hawthorns which was only stabilised recently under Carlos Corberan.

Last term saw the 24-year-old record just seven goal contributions in the Championship, yet his four league strikes would have ranked him fourth among Leeds' struggling squad in the Premier League most recently.

This came a year after a truly poor campaign, in which he posted just three goal contributions yet remained a pillar of hope for the Baggies due to his raw talents. Journalist Graeme Brown noted in 2021: "The issue with Diangana not firing is he’s the only one with the potential for magic."

Whilst these statistics are a far cry from the figures Gakpo was maintaining in his homeland, there is precedent to believe that he could reach those heights should a positive atmosphere in Yorkshire be cultivated.

During his first spell for West Brom on loan, as a 21-year-old, he would record 15 goal contributions in just 30 Championship games. Such form spurred Slaven Bilic to unload £18m for his services, clearly rating the youngster highly.

However, Liverpool's Dutch finisher has been so consistently prolific in recent years too, with 21 goals and 15 assists from the flank in his final full year in his homeland, before scoring seven Premier League goals across his first six months at Anfield.

The future is bright for the 24-year-old, but should Diangana be signed by Farke, there is every reason to believe that he could occupy that flank with the same pace, directness and trickery that led to Gakpo's long list of suitors last summer.