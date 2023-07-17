Leeds United continue to be linked with a host of Championship talent, as new manager Daniel Farke seeks to sign the necessary talent to earn promotion at the first time of asking.

How much would Grady Diangana cost?

Although it was reported earlier in July that the Whites were one of the interested parties in West Bromwich Albion's Grady Diangana, there has been little movement on that front despite the financial peril of his employers.

The sale of Dara O'Shea to Burnley helped them out of the black hole, yet it is expected more departures will follow to allow ex-Leeds assistant Carlos Corberan a summer of rearranging his side.

Diangana could mark one high-profile exit for them, given he was signed for a fee rising to £18m back in 2020, and is currently valued by FootballTransfers at €3.7m (£3m).

Despite this depreciation, there is no way he would be allowed to leave for that kind of money, as the report states the Midlands outfit will not be bullied into a cut-price deal.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has offered his verdict on the former West Ham United graduate and his links to Elland Road, explaining to GIVEMESPORT why Farke would be wise to make this move a reality:

"The potential availability is there given West Brom's situation. He would be such a good player for whoever can get him.

"He makes defenders dizzy and some of the things he's capable of doing in tight spaces are unbelievable. If Gnonto does end up leaving Leeds, this would be someone new that can dazzle and excite. It'll be interesting, though, to see if they have the capacity to actually get a sale going."

Will Wilfried Gnonto stay at Leeds United?

His signing could coincide perfectly with the potential departure of Wilfried Gnonto, who continues to be linked with an Elland Road exit.

Given the touted fee sits at around £20m, his sale could perfectly facilitate the arrival of Diangana, leaving money left over for further additions. Although the club remain adamant that he will remain their player come to the conclusion of the window, as per the earlier report.

After all, despite how the Italy international impressed last season, his figures are hardly irreplaceable.

Two goals and four assists in his debut year in the Premier League marked a fine return, yet it was this same trickery that his 25-year-old potential successor was lauded for earlier that truly captured the imagination.

When compared to other wingers across Europe, the 19-year-old speedster sits in the top 16% for progressive carries per 90, with his dynamism lauded by Tam McManus, who branded him a "pocket rocket".

However, despite Diangana recently enduring one of his toughest seasons yet, he would still record four goals and three assists across just 21 starts in the Championship. Not to mention that he boasts a history of terrorising this division too, as his 2019/20 campaign saw him notch 15 goal contributions as he fired his side to promotion.

Whilst Gnonto's exit would be a frustrating one for fans, given they only parted with £5m to secure his services last summer, it would mark an instant boost for the coffers to likely spur on this summer of vast change.

Revolution is needed to ensure this famous Yorkshire club do not endure another lengthy stay away from the top flight, and in Diangana, Farke could secure a new main man with which to forge his new era around.

The teenage trickster would mark an unfortunate but ultimately necessary casualty in ushering in this brighter future.