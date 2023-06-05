Leeds United have just been handed a huge boost in their hunt for a new manager, with Andrea Radrizzani looking to make the club as attractive as possible in preparation for a likely sale.

What's the latest Leeds manager news?

French outlet RMC Sport detail OGC Nice's interest in Graham Potter initially, before outlining a host of alternatives.

With a few English clubs vying for his signature, it is expected that the former Chelsea boss would prefer such a move, as Crystal Palace and Leicester City circle.

However, the Whites are another option touted, who could tempt the 48-year-old to Elland Road in an effort to escape the Championship at the first time of asking.

Is Graham Potter better than Marcelo Bielsa?

In snagging this progressive long-term coach, it seems like the Yorkshire club are truly serious about building a brighter and more sustainable future than the one Marcelo Bielsa conjured.

After all, despite the huge success he achieved in returning this club to the Premier League, his methods were what ultimately let him down. Stubbornly standing by a smaller group of players, he forged closer bonds but left himself wide open to an injury crisis.

Around the time of his sacking, he had been without Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips for large parts of the season, yet he retained his aggressive all-action style that was leaking goals for fun.

That year, when they narrowly avoided relegation, his side shipped 79 goals across the 38 games.

Meanwhile, Potter was quietly making a name for himself at Brighton and Hove Albion, spearheading their steady progression that has culminated in their Europa League finish in the most recent campaign.

Whilst Roberto De Zerbi will earn all the plaudits for finishing off the job, it was the Englishman who led them from a side that escaped the drop by just two points the year before his appointment.

His fluid 3-4-2-1 system allowed him to nurture his squad into a group of high-quality and versatile players, all able to play various roles well above their expected levels. This culminated in their highest-ever top-flight finish in his last full season (until this year), and when he left for Stamford Bridge, the Seagulls sat in fourth.

Such were his achievements, even the great Pep Guardiola sought to laud him, noting: "I am a big fan of Graham Potter. From the first time at Swansea, it was a joy to analyse his teams but also a concern when you play them. His players have the courage to play, they all know what to do. The first thing I would tell my players is: 'We have to be at a high level against them.'"

Although De Zerbi has since proven the following statement wrong, it was a testament to his work at progressing a club far smaller than Leeds that journalist Sam Morton spoke so highly of Potter: "It was a shame to see Cucurella and Bissouma leave Brighton but Graham Potter is the only irreplaceable asset at the club, you feel. The man is a genius."

Although he had his struggles in west London, many would argue that he was given particularly unfavourable circumstances with which to work. Perhaps a return to management where he could awake a sleeping giant under Radrizzani, could be the perfect place to rebuild his reputation and surpass Bielsa's legacy by earning promotion and a sustainable future in the top flight.