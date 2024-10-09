A currently unemployed manager, whose last job was in the Premier League, is keen on becoming Wolverhampton Wanderers’ next boss, according to a new report. It has been a poor start to the campaign for the Midlands side, so much so that despite doing an impressive job last season, Gary O’Neil is coming under considerable pressure.

Gary O’Neil under pressure at Wolves

Wolves are winless in their opening seven league games of the Premier League season; they have picked up just one point from a possible 21, and that came in a 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in August.

That form has put O’Neil’s side at the bottom of the table with a 5-3 defeat to Brentford over the weekend doing nothing to ease the pressure. However, despite the poor run of form, O’Neil still has the backing of the club’s hierarchy for now, according to John Percy of The Telegraph.

The former Bournemouth manager is reportedly going to be given time to turn the club’s fortunes around, with him set to consider changing the defensive structure. This update goes on to state that November fixtures appear to be crucial - Wolves face Manchester City and Brighton in October before playing Crystal Palace, Southampton, Fulham, and Bournemouth in November.

While O’Neil appears to have the backing of the club’s board at this moment in time, a manager who is currently out of work looks keen on landing the job should it become available.

"Genius" boss who Pep loves wants Wolves role

According to Football Insiders' Pete O’Rourke, former Chelsea manager Graham Potter is keen on the Wolves job should it become available.

This report states that Potter, who has been hailed as a “genius” by journalist Sam Morton, is keeping tabs on the ongoing situation regarding Wolves and O’Neil, as he sees it as an attractive job at an established Premier League team. It goes on to add that “many people” are monitoring the situation at Wolves, with the managerial position at Molineux having plenty of interest, including from David Moyes.

The update does also confirm what has been reported by Percy, but the manner of the defeats have been a concern for the club’s hierarchy.

Potter, who has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in April 2023, is said to be keeping an eye on the situation. The 49-year-old has seen his reputation suffer after the job at Stamford Bridge, but he is someone who is well liked in the game, as Man City boss Pep Guardiola heaped praise on Potter while he was struggling at Chelsea.

Graham Potter's Premier League record Games 141 Won 41 Drawn 50 Lost 50 Points per game 1.23

Guardiola said of Potter: “I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important, but I'd say give him time. The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but... we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season, so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there."