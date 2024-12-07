The West Ham United hierarchy have performed a "massive U-turn" over the prospect of appointing one candidate to potentially replace Julen Lopetegui - and it is believed that the manager in question is tempted by a short-term contract.

West Ham considering six-month deal for new manager

Chairman David Sullivan, technical director Tim Steidten and the board are drawing up a managerial shortlist behind the scenes at Rush Green in the event they're forced to sack under-pressure head coach Lopetegui after their game against Wolves on Monday.

The consensus is that Lopetegui has been given a chance to save his job against their fellow strugglers, with those inside West Ham viewing the encounter as a "cup final" to determine the future of their manager.

Given Gary O'Neil's job is also hanging by a thread, the match-up has been called "El Sackico" in the build-up to what will be a hotly contested and tense evening at the London Stadium.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 loss #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 loss #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

That is according to The Telegraph, which also states that West Ham are talking about offering any new manager a six-month contract to prove their worth. The tactician's position would then be reviewed at the end of this season, with the potential of a longer-term deal on the table.

According to ExWHUemployee, a very reliable informant with sources inside the club, a number of managers have been turned off by this proposal and talks with them haven't exactly gone swimmingly.

There is an acknowledgement within West Ham that it could be difficult to lure their most desired targets with such a short-term offer (The Telegraph), but one man who is perhaps more open to it than others is ex-Chelsea boss Graham Potter.

Reports suggest that Potter is in pole position for the West Ham job right now, and while the notion they're set to appoint him turned out to be wide of the mark (Pete O'Rourke), club insider Claret & Hugh believes that the 49-year-old is opening up to the prospect of a limited-time contract.

Graham Potter receptive to short-term West Ham contract

The board, who previously didn't rate the ex-Brighton boss, have performed a "massive U-turn" behind the scenes as he's a major contender to succeed Lopetegui.

C&H adds that Potter is "receptive" to a short-term West Ham deal, which surely puts him above every other candidate in the pecking order, as we've heard little of other options being ready to consider a six-month trial.

It is worth noting that the former Ostersunds manager, who led the Swedish outfit from the fourth tier to a place in the Europa League knockout stages in 2018 - famously beating Arsenal at the Emirates in their second leg - likes to implement a brand of attack-minded, possession-based, high-pressing and free-flowing football (football.london), which could appeal to supporters who want to see that style.

Regardless of his less-than-impressive stint at Stamford Bridge, it is important not to sleep on Potter as a top choice, especially considering he falls into the mould of a young and progressive manager.