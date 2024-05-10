An "outstanding" manager is interested in becoming Manchester United's next boss if Erik ten Hag is sacked, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd manager latest

The future of Ten Hag at Old Trafford is one of football's big talking points currently, with the Dutchman under increasing pressure to keep his job. Monday's woeful 4-0 defeat away to Crystal Palace in the Premier League was the latest sign that time could be up for him, even though endless injuries can be used as an excuse, to an extent.

In recent weeks, so many different individuals have been mentioned as potential successors to the United boss, with Thomas Tuchel emerging as a strong candidate who finds United "appealing". The German is leaving Bayern Munich at the end of the season, but the fact that he has had a trophy-less season with the Bundesliga giants suggests that he could be a gamble.

Gareth Southgate and Roberto De Zerbi are two other managers who have been strongly mentioned, too, should the pair move on from their respective roles this summer.

Southgate's head could be turned by the United job after his Euro 2024 campaign with England ends - he has a good relationship with likely incoming sporting director Dan Ashworth - while De Zerbi could feel that now is the right time to enjoy a new challenge away from Brighton.

"Outstanding" manager eyeing Man Utd job

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs claimed that Tuchel isn't the only one fancying a move to Old Trafford, as Graham Potter would like to manage Manchester United should Ten Hag be relieved of his duties:

"I think it's fair to say that Graham Potter would be very tempted by the Manchester United role, if he was offered an interview, should a vacancy arise. Potter was under strong consideration at one point for Nice so, historically, there is a connection there.

"The connection between Gareth Southgate and Manchester United would be presuming everything gets done with Dan Ashworth because of their time working together at the FA. But the connection between Potter and Manchester United is INEOS and the fact that he was considered for Nice."

Potter jumps out as an intriguing option for United, even though his stock has fallen after a doomed stint in charge of Chelsea that lasted just seven months.

Graham Potter's managerial career Matches Points per game Chelsea 31 1.42 Brighton 134 1.28 Swansea City 51 1.45 Ostersund 224 1.71

In fairness to the Englishman, the Stamford Bridge job is a poisoned chalice, as Mauricio Pochettino has found out this season, and it is better to judge the 48-year-old for the superb job he did at Brighton, being called "outstanding" by none other than Manchester City icon Pep Guardiola.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big "admirer" of Potter, which further adds fuel to the fire, and the fact that he played eye-catching possession-based football with the Seagulls, often in a 3-4-2-1 formation similar to Tuchel but with more attacking impetus, suggests that he could get United fans off their seats again.