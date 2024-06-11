An "outstanding" manager who Pep Guardiola rates highly is now the favourite for the Leicester City, according to a new update regarding the situation.

Leicester manager latest

It's all change for the Foxes this summer following their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League, with Enzo Maresca departing as manager in relatively shock fashion.

The 44-year-old has replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Chelsea boss, with the Argentine leaving by mutual consent at the end of the 2023/24 season, in a decision that has rocked Leicester supporters ahead of what was supposed to be such a positive summer at the King Power Stadium.

It is now essential that the Foxes nail Maresca's successor before the start of next season, and a number of candidates have been thrown into the mix. Graham Potter has emerged as a strong option to come in and take over, having not managed since a disappointing spell of his own at Chelsea, in what would be an eye-catching appointment.

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has also been linked with being Maresca's successor, and the same applies to Carlos Corberan, who guided West Brom into the Championship playoffs this season.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has also emerged as a contender to come in this summer, with the ex-Manchester United striker most recently in charge at PSV Eindhoven, leaving his role last year.

"Outstanding" manager favourite to be Leicester boss

According to Football Insider, Potter is the favourite to be Leicester's next manager currently, with the Englishman in pole position ahead of Cooper.

The pair are described as "the top choices for their managerial vacancy", but the former is the "slight favourite for the job at the King Power Stadium". It is stated that he is "yet to be convinced" about taking charge, however, so the situation remains up in the air.

Potter jumps out as the most exciting choice to be Leicester's next manager, considering the impressive managerial career he has carved out to date, even though his time at Chelsea didn't go to plan.

The 49-year-old was particularly impressive at Brighton, guiding them to a ninth-place finish in the Premier League, and his talent hasn't gone unnoticed from Manchester City legend Guardiola in the past, who said of him during his time at Stamford Bridge:

"I would say to Todd Boehly, give him time. I know in big clubs, results are important but I'd say give him time. The second half is what he is. What he's done at Brighton is outstanding, but…we need time in the first season. I had (Lionel) Messi in Barcelona my first season so I didn't need two seasons because Messi was there."

Graham Potter's managerial career Matches Points per game Chelsea 31 1.42 Brighton 134 1.28 Swansea City 51 1.45 Ostersund 224 1.71

Potter's attack-minded, ball-playing 'Potterball' style of play could appeal to Leicester supporters from the off, not to mention his past achievements, and the only issue could be whether he actually wants the job.