Leeds United will fly over a "quality ball striker" for a medical ahead of late Elland Road transfer, according to Graham Smyth.

Leeds’ deadline day plans

The Whites have made six summer signings, but that could turn out to be nine if things go the club’s way on the final day of the window. Talking on Thursday in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Hull City on Saturday, Daniel Farke was inevitably asked about new signings, to which he said:

"I just speak about players who are under contract for us. As long as players are under contract with other clubs, I never speak about players from other clubs. We have confirmed two important signings with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensive positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."

One of the deadline day signings is set to be midfielder Ao Tanaka from Fortuna Dusseldorf, who is on course to fill the void left by Glen Kamara earlier in the window.

After Tanaka, there has been plenty of speculation over full-back Isaac Schmidt, who emerged as a real target on Thursday. Now, a new update has emerged.

Leeds on course to sign Isaac Schmidt

According to reliable reporter Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are planning to fly Schmidt to Yorkshire for a medical and to complete the paperwork ahead of a late transfer.

Smyth said Schmidt will follow Tanaka through the door and he will be able to provide competition to Junior Firpo, Jayden Bogle and Sam Byram at right-back and left-back.

Meanwhile, reporter Ryan Taylor of The Daily Express has since added on X: “St. Gallen have given full-back Isaac Schmidt permission to undergo medical ahead of proposed move to Leeds United. Deal believed to be worth in region of £4.6m inclusive of performance-related add-ons.”

Schmidt looks set to offer Farke a versatile defensive option and even a goal threat after he scored for St. Gallen on what look to be his final appearance on Thursday evening.

All Leeds TV presenter Oscar Marrio reacted to his goal against Trabzonspor, saying ahead of his proposed move to Leeds: “I won’t pretend to know anything about Schmidt but he’s a really interesting profile and his versatility means at the very least he’s good depth if we do sign him. And adding another quality ball striker would be nice as well to help break down the teams who sit in vs us."