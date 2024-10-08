Leeds United have given an injury update on winger Manor Solomon as international duty gets underway, as reported by Graham Smyth.

The second international break of the season is now underway, and it probably comes at the right time for the Whites as they try to get some of their injured players off the treatment table and back onto the pitch.

Latest Leeds United news

Leeds are going to have to deal with being unable to call upon Max Wober, Ethan Ampadu, and Ilia Gruev for the next few weeks and possibly months. But in a positive injury update, Leeds could welcome back Daniel James for their clash against Sheffield United, as revealed by Daniel Farke. The winger has been missing since August but could be set for a return in some capacity against the Blades.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Farke plans to stick with Meslier for that game against Chris Wilder’s men, as his blunder against Sunderland is seen as a “freak issue” and he will not be judged by one mistake. The 'keeper stopped his side from getting all three points over the weekend, but Farke plans to keep the faith for their next crucial clash.

The January transfer window is still a bit away, but Farke could be about to get a flurry of cash coming his way, as Eintracht Frankfurt are already planning on signing Rasmus Kristensen. The defender is on loan to the Bundesliga side from Leeds, and they plan to use the buy option they have and sign him on a permanent basis.

While Leeds will be pleased to have James back for the Blades game, they will also be pushing to have Solomon, and there has now been an update on his situation.

As reported by The Yorkshire Evening’s Graham Smyth, Solomon has remained at Thorp Arch despite appearing to be called up to the Israel squad for the forthcoming games. Israel are set to play France and Italy in this international break, and the winger was named in the squad, appearing in their squad graphics published by the Israel Football Association, but he has remained at Leeds’ training ground.

This is because the winger, who is said to earn a weekly wage of £60,000 while on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, has missed the last four Championship games for Leeds due to a back complaint and a hamstring issue.

Solomon’s decision to remain at Thorp Arch is so he can continue his rehabilitation, as he would like to be back fit and available for the Yorkshire side as soon as possible. The 25-year-old was at the training ground on Tuesday morning for treatment, and the hope from Farke is that he can welcome back the winger after the international break, along with James.

Manor Solomon's 2024/25 Leeds stats Apps 2 Minutes played 152 Goals 0 Assists 1

Solomon joined the Whites on loan from Spurs during the summer after he only played six times for the Premier League side last season. The winger earned his move to Tottenham after impressing while playing for Fulham, scoring four goals in 19 league games.