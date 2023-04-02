Arsenal have enjoyed plenty of success stories this season, all of which have culminated in their sustained charge for the Premier League title.

For a team that narrowly missed out on Champions League football last season to now be challenging for elite honours marks a sensational turnaround, with Mikel Arteta the man to thank.

It is the Spaniard who not only revolutionised their tactical philosophy but also acquired the correct personnel to exact it with perfection.

However, one of the main components of their success has come through £30m midfielder Granit Xhaka, who was almost a terrible casualty of the Gunners' ruthless clearout.

Pushing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe out the door, AS Roma and Jose Mourinho were particularly keen to bring the Swiss international to Italy. The legendary boss clearly saw the player he could become were nurtured away from his reckless tendencies, but fortunately for Arsenal, so did Arteta.

Since then he has gone from strength to strength, with his recent goalscoring form acting as a benefit for the continued faith in a man who has risen from the ashes to reclaim the hearts of his fanbase.

How is Granit Xhaka playing?

Whilst Bukayo Saka will likely earn the bulk of the praise, with 12 goals and ten assists to his name already this season, it is the midfield destroyer who has enjoyed the greater redemption arc.

From arguing with his own fans and being booed as he left the field, to starring as they stride towards the ultimate goal. Few others will enjoy such a comeback story, not even the Hale End graduate.

A 7.05 average rating throughout this campaign outlines just how impressive the 30-year-old has been, upheld by five goals and five assists in the league; his best return by far with still nine games left to play.

One of those goals came in yesterday's thumping of Leeds United, which capped off yet another magisterial display for the ageing maestro.

His 7.8 rating was underpinned by 59 touches, a 94% pass accuracy, one big chance created and two interceptions, as per Sofascore.

It was a day that led editor Tom Kludt to claim: "He's engineered this renaissance without leaving. Amazing story. Granit Xhaka, we've got!"

The 6 foot 1 machine has featured in every single one of their league matches this season too, further exacerbating his importance at the team.

Arteta should earn great praise for everything he has mustered so far this year, but this Xhaka comeback arguably trumps all his prior successes.