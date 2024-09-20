Tottenham Hotspur's poor start to the season almost got significantly worse on Wednesday night.

Ange Postecoglou's side took on Coventry City in the League Cup, which should have been a straightforward win to boost morale around the club. Instead, it became perhaps the worst performance of the Australian's reign thus far and ended with a last-minute smash-and-grab.

It was certainly a night to forget for the North Londoners and their travelling fans, but they have the perfect opportunity to make amends tomorrow afternoon as they host Brentford in the Premier League.

The bad news is that the Bees seem to be in great form at the moment and came close to earning a point away at Manchester City last week and comfortably beating Southampton the weekend before that.

Spurs: Upcoming Fixtures Date Opponent Competition 21/09/24 Brentford (H) Premier League 26/09/24 Qarabağ FK (H) Europa League 29/09/24 Man Utd (A) Premier League 03/10/24 Ferencvárosi (A) Europa League 06/10/24 Brighton (A) Premier League 19/10/24 West Ham (H) Premier League

So, if the Lilywhites are going to get anything out of the game, they'll need to put in a performance far better than the one they gave on Wednesday, and we wouldn't be surprised to see the manager make up to eight changes to help that happen.

1 GK - Guglielmo Vicario

So, starting in goal, we already have the first change: number one Guglielmo Vicario comes back into the side in place of Fraser Forster, who looked shakey during the week.

Vicario hasn't had the best start to the season himself, but with more minutes under his belt, he could get back to his shot-stopping best.

2 RB - Pedro Porro

On the right of the back four is another change, as 18-year-old Archie Gray makes way for Pedro Porro.

The young Englishman looked bright here and there against Coventry, but the Spaniard is a sensational right-back who is integral to Postecoglou's ultra-attacking style of play.

For example, in just 37 appearances last season, the Don Benito-born star scored four goals and provided seven assists, equating to a goal involvement on average every 3.36 games.

3 CB - Cristian Romero

To the left of Porro will almost certainly be the club's co-vice captain, Cristian Romero.

The Argentine international came in for some deserved criticism following the defeat to Arsenal last week, but there can be no doubt about his quality, especially when Lionel Messi described him as "the best defender in the world", and he probably knows a thing or two about football.

Moreover, we often see the best in the combative centre-back when the going gets tough.

4 CB - Micky van de Ven

Alongside the World Cup winner will be Dutch centre-back Micky van de Ven.

The former Wolfsburg star was rested for the match on Wednesday, which was probably the right call given his injury record, but in tomorrow's must-win game, he has to start.

The incredible speed he can reach makes him an integral part of the manager's playing philosophy, as it's this rapid pace that allows him to run back and cover from the team's high line.

5 LB - Destiny Udogie

The final player to make up the back four is the only one to keep his place from the last game, Destiny Udogie.

However, the Italian full-back didn't put in his best performance and was actually hooked at half-time.

Still, given how well he played in the league last season and the manager's reluctance to use Djed Spence apart from a rare time on Wednesday, it would be shocking if he didn't start.

6 CM - Rodrigo Bentancur

The first name in midfield is another survivor from the fiasco against Coventry, Rodrigo Bentancur.

Like the rest of his teammates, the Uruguayan international didn't do much of any note in that game, but with Yves Bissouma only returning to training today, it seems certain that he'll start again.

That said, like plenty of his teammates, the former Juventus ace is incredibly talented, and in a side with more regular starters, he could get back to somewhere near his best - at least that's what the manager will be hoping.

7 CM - Dejan Kulusevski

The first change in midfield sees one Swede replace another, as 18-year-old Lucas Bergvall comes out for Dejan Kulusevski, who has looked good in central areas recently.

Now, the youngster didn't look bad on Wednesday, but he couldn't quite take a hold of the game either, and while that's understandable at his age, it's also an indication he shouldn't be starting in a tough league game either.

Moreover, Kulusevski is one of Postecoglou's most technically gifted players and, with a record of 36 goals and assists in 101 Spurs games, he's also one of the most dangerous.

8 CM - James Maddison

The second change in midfield sees James Maddison come back into the lineup in place of Pape Matar Sarr.

The Englishman has been getting some understandable criticism of late for some underwhelming performances, but even when he's not at his very best, the "influential" midfielder, as dubbed by former manager Brendan Rodgers, is still useful.

For example, in his 32 league matches for the Lilywhites, the former Leicester City star has scored four goals and provided 11 assists, meaning he's averaged a goal involvement every 2.13 games.

Maddison's recent PL record Season 23/24 24/25 Appearances 28 4 Goals 4 0 Assists 9 2 Goal Involvements per Match 0.46 0.50 All Stats via Transfermarkt

9 RW - Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson, the first of the three attackers, comes in for the injured Wilson Odobert.

It's been a tough season for the Welshman so far, but he did make a difference in the game on Wednesday by keeping his composure and scoring the 92nd-minute winner to save the club and Postecoglou from an embarrassing defeat.

It will be tougher against Brentford tomorrow afternoon, but he clearly has the backing of the manager, and 15 goal involvements in his debut season for the club suggests there is a talented player there.

10 ST - Dominic Solanke

Starting up top and keeping his place in the team is the £65m man, Dominic Solanke.

The former Bournemouth ace hasn't had the best of starts to life in North London, as in three appearances, he has yet to open his account with a goal or assist, but in his defence, his actual play has been quite good.

Moreover, he played like a man possessed last season and racked up a superb 21 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for the Cherries, so it feels more like a matter of when and not if he starts to find the back of the net in white.

Solanke's 23/24 Appearances 42 Goals 21 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 All Stats via Transfermarkt

11 LW - Son Heung-min

The final player to make the starting lineup is, of course, club captain Son Heung-min.

The South Korean superstar started on the bench for the match against Coventry, but given the need for all three points on the weekend, there is no chance that Postecoglou will leave him out tomorrow, especially when he racked up an outrageous haul of 27 goals and assists in 36 games last season.

Spurs predicted lineup in full: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Bentancur, Kulusevski, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son