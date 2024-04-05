Leeds United are back in action in the Championship in a game that could have big ramifications at both ends of the play-offs against Coventry on Saturday.

The Whites are fighting it out to land an automatic promotion place to secure a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, as they sit second and one point ahead of Leicester City in third.

Coventry, meanwhile, are seventh in the division and battling to finish within the top six, with Norwich City currently four points ahead of Mark Robins' side.

Leeds come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win over Hull City on Easter Monday, as goals from Crysencio Summerville and Dan James during the second half secured all three points for the hosts at Elland Road.

They now travel away from Yorkshire in hope of picking up all three points at the CBS Arena, and here is FFC's predicted Whites lineup that Daniel Farke could select to take to the field against Coventry on Saturday.

1 Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier could retain his place between the sticks. He has been Farke's number one throughout the Championship season and there was little the French titan could have done to stop Fabio Carvalho's close-range finish on Monday.

2 Sam Byram

At right-back, an injury to Connor Roberts has provided Sam Byram with an opportunity to play in his natural position, rather than on his weaker side at left-back.

The former Norwich City defender grasped his opportunity with both hands against Hull, with the opening goal at the back post for Leeds on the night.

He showed fantastic determination to follow in the deflected cross from Summerville to bundle the ball into the back of the net, and the experienced battler should start once again this weekend.

3 Joe Rodon

At the heart of the defence, reliable centre-back Joe Rodon should retain his position. The Tottenham Hotspur loanee won the physical battle against Hull with five of his six duels won on the night.

4 Ethan Ampadu

Alongside Rodon, former Chelsea prospect Ethan Ampadu should continue to deputise in the absence of Pascal Struijk, who is now set to miss the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury.

A natural defensive midfielder, the Wales international has stepped into the backline and been a solid performer for the Whites, with a duel success rate of 59% and 6.8 ball recoveries per game across 40 league outings this term.

5 Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo should keep his place at left-back, with Byram on the right, as he is the only natural senior left-back option in the squad at the moment.

The former Barcelona defender has provided an attacking threat from left-back in the second tier, with nine 'big chances' created and five assists in 20 matches.

6 Ilia Gruev

The first alteration to the starting XI could come at the base of the midfield with Ilia Gruev returning to the team to replace teenager Archie Gray.

Ahead of the match, Farke revealed that the Bulgaria international is the closest to returning out of the current crop of injured stars, and claimed that there is a chance that he will be available to play against Coventry.

Gray only completed 83% of his attempted passes, without creating a single chance for his teammates, and lost three of his six ground duels against Hull, which is why he could be dropped to the bench.

Gruev, who has completed 93% of his attempted passes and won 56% of his ground duels in the Championship, could provide more reliability in possession and strength in battles on the deck to control the midfield for the Whites.

7 Glen Kamara

Next to the former Werder Bremen ace, Glen Kamara could keep his place in the middle of the park due to his metronomic play on the ball for the Whites.

His sublime ability to rarely give the ball away, with a pass accuracy of 93% across 32 league appearances, helps Leeds to control matches as opponents find it hard to stop him from dictating games, as shown by his incredibly efficient passing.

8 Dan James

On the right of the attack, Dan James' position in the side is safe as Wilfried Gnonto, who had scored two goals in his last two games, remains out injured, and the Welsh forward scored from range late on against Hull after Ryan Allsop had come up and got caught out of his goal.

9 Georginio Rutter

In the number ten position, Farke could keep his faith in Georginio Rutter, despite a below par performance against Hull - with two 'big chances' missed and only one key pass provided for his teammates.

The 21-year-old forward has created 22 'big chances', registered 15 assists, and made 2.1 key passes per game in the Championship so far this season, which shows that he was far from at his best on Monday.

10 Crysencio Summerville

On the left, Crysencio Summerville is an easy selection for the German head coach. The Dutch forward has been in terrific form at the top end of the pitch throughout the league season.

He scored his 17th Championship goal of the campaign from the penalty spot, after a one-sided debate with Joel Piroe, against Hull, which came after his terrific strike against Watford from distance in the previous match.

11 Mateo Joseph

Finally, the second change to the XI could come in the number nine position. Farke could finally unleash Mateo Joseph for his first league start for the club after two bright cameo appearances over the last seven days.

The Spain U21 international came off the bench to score the equaliser against Watford on Good Friday before hitting the post as a substitute against Hull on Easter Monday.

Patrick Bamford, meanwhile, has not registered a single shot on target and missed two 'big chances', to go along with zero assists, in his last three starts for Leeds against Hull, Watford, and Millwall, which shows that he has not offered much in front of goal.

Joseph, who was once hailed as a "major talent" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, is yet to start a match in the Championship. His last start came against Chelsea in the FA Cup, which resulted in his first two senior goals for the club.

The German boss must now bring the 20-year-old starlet in from the start ahead of the misfiring Bamford to complete his Leeds lineup against Coventry.