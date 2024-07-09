It's been over three weeks since the transfer window opened, and after a slow start, Tottenham Hotspur have finally started making moves in the market.

They have been linked to a long list of talented players from Eberechi Eze to Santiago Gimenez, but made their first permanent signing last week as they splashed £30m on Leeds United's incredibly exciting wonderkid Archie Gray.

However, Daniel Levy and Co are seemingly just getting started.

The latest player touted for a move to N17 is another up-and-coming youngster who could be seen in the same way as Gray in time.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Alan Nixon via GIVEMESPORT, Tottenham are one of several clubs interested in Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham.

Alongside the Lilywhites, Nixon claims that Southampton, Crystal Palace and Brentford are keen to bring the younger brother of England star Jude Bellingham to the Premier League this summer, but it is the latter two clubs who pose the biggest threat to Spurs.

The good news for the North Londoners is that as long as they can agree personal terms with the 18-year-old, they shouldn't have too much trouble sorting out a deal, as the Black Cats would be willing to sell for an offer in excess of £20m. However, recent updates suggest that his preference may be to stay in the Northeast for another season.

Paying £20m might sound somewhat outlandish for a player his age, but based on how well he performed last season and how he is spoken about, it would be an investment into what he could become - similar to Gray.

Why Bellingham could be another Gray

Like Gray, last season was Bellingham's first full campaign of senior football - he only played half of 22/23 - and like the Peacocks star, he looked right at home, even if he was moved all over the pitch.

In 47 appearances for the Black Cats, the Stourbridge-born gem scored seven goals, provided one assist and started in five different positions, from centre-forward to defensive midfield.

In contrast, the former Leeds ace made 52 appearances for the Whites, provided two assists and started in four different positions, from right-back to attacking midfield.

Moreover, the Sunderland prospect is spoken about similarly to the Durham-born star, with U23 scout Antonio Mango describing him as a "wonderkid", former professional Niall Quinn dubbing him "incredible", and former manager Tony Mowbray describing the youngster as an "absolute diamond."

When you examine his underlying numbers, it's easy to see why he has impressed so many people in his short time at the Stadium of Light.

Bellingham's FBref Scout Report Stat Per 90 Percentile Non-Penalty Expected Goals 0.18 Top 5% Non-Penalty Goals 0.17 Top 11% Touches in the Opposition's Penalty Area 2.48 Top 11% Progressive Passes Received 4.49 Top 12% Non-Penalty Expected Goals + Assists 0.26 Top 14% All Stats via FBref

According to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across the next best 14 competitions, the 6 foot 3 dynamo ranks in the top 5% of midfielders for non-penalty expected goals, the top 11% for actual non-penalty goals and touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 12% for progressive passes received and the top 14% for non-penalty expected goals and expected assists, all per 90.

Ultimately, there is always going to be an element of risk when spending a considerable sum of money on a player so young, but as in the case of Gray, Bellingham looks to be the real deal. While it may take him time to adjust to Premier League football, he could have a very bright future at Spurs - if they can secure his services, that is.