Leeds United have been warned that they are unlikely to land one of their targets this summer despite their reported interest in the exciting attacker.

Leeds set for summer of change

Currently flying high in the Championship, it appears that 2024 will be a summer of change for Leeds regardless of the season's outcome. As it stands, the Whites sit two points behind Ipswich Town and the second automatic promotion spot, and will find themselves heading into the playoffs at the end of the campaign should nothing change in the final quarter of the season.

With a swathe of stars from their last Premier League season still contracted to the club (and currently on loan across Europe), a decision will have to be made on their futures, while a squad overhaul is likely should they return to the English top flight.

On the flip side, their standout stars could be plucked from Elland Road this summer should they remain in the second tier, with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Crysensio Summerville and Archie Gray all thought to be subject to interest from Premier League clubs.

Early rumours have linked Leeds with a move for Sunderland standout and former Elland Road man Jack Clarke should they lose Summerville or Gnonto this summer. Though his season has now been ended through injury, Clarke has enjoyed an impressive campaign prior to that, with the 23-year-old grabbing 15 goals and 4 assists in 33 Championship outings.

Once signed by Tottenham, should Leeds make the step up to the top flight, Clarke is understood to be firmly on their radar.

How Clarke stacks up against Leeds' current options 23/24 season Jack Clarke Crysensio Summerville Wilfried Gnonto Appearances 33 33 28 Goals 15 15 5 Assists 4 8 2 xG 10.2 12.7 3.7 Shot accuracy 38.2% 34.7% 32.3%

The move has been dubbed 'highly unlikely' by pundit Carlton Palmer, who revealed that he felt Clarke would not want to return to his former side after making just 28 appearances across two seasons during his last stint in Yorkshire. However, he did admit that he would be an excellent addition to Daniel Farke's attack.

"I think it's highly unlikely that Clarke will return to Elland Road", Palmer told Football League World. "First of all, Leeds have got to get promoted. There are also a host of clubs who are in for the winger, and I can't see him going back to his old club; I just can't see it being an option.

"The Whites obviously have some business of their own to take care of. They have to get back to the Premier League, because that's where Clarke will want to be going. Both Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will receive interest from other clubs too. If they get promoted to the Premier League, then, yes, they might stay, but I'd expect offers to come in for Gnonto and Summerville, so they will need to bring in another player.

"Leeds would need to bring in another player, and Clarke could be that player. I think that he's a great player, and that he'd be a great fit for Daniel Farke, but I just don't think that he'll revisit that again."