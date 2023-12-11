Being a goalkeeper is football's hardest job, they are quite literally the last line of defence from stopping the ball settling in the back of the net. It's a largely thankless job, but every now and again, they pull of such a save that we can't help celebrate them.

From René Higuita's 1995 "scorpion kick" against England, to Gianluigi Buffon's 2006 World Cup final save, we at Football Fancast take a look at the top ten best saves of all time.

10 René Higuita

Vs England, 1995

It was meant to be an inconsequential, run of the mill friendly against England in 1995, a match that might have faded into the void, René Higuita, the Colombian goalkeeper, transformed it into an unforgettable spectacle. Renowned as a trailblazer in the "sweeper-keeper" role, Higuita was celebrated for his unconventional and often eccentric style, capable of producing either extraordinary moments or potential risks for his team.

The defining moment occurred when England's Jamie Redknapp delivered a lackluster cross into the box. While a conventional goalkeeper might have opted for a routine catch, Higuita, true to his rebellious spirit, chose a different path. Leaping forward, he swung his legs behind him in mid-air, executing what would later be immortalized as the "scorpion kick," a spectacular and unorthodox maneuver to clear the ball.

This audacious display of goalkeeping prowess not only thwarted England's attack but also captured the imagination of the global media, forever etching Higuita's name in football folklore. The scorpion kick became a symbol of Higuita's bold and unconventional approach to his role, leaving an indelible mark on the history of the beautiful game.

9 Jan Oblak

Vs Bayer Leverkusen, 2017

Atlético Madrid's Slovenian shot-stopper, Jan Oblak, has been one of the best in his position for the past decade. His exceptional skills were on full display during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 in 2017, solidifying his reputation as a goalkeeping maestro.

Facing Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg, Atlético Madrid aimed to secure their spot after winning the first leg. The pressure was on, and Oblak faced a relentless onslaught from the German team. In a remarkable sequence, he not only made one crucial save but astonishingly denied three successive shots.

The magnitude of Oblak's performance was evident when, after the ball went out of play, an exhausted Oblak collapsed to the ground. His teammates, recognizing the monumental effort he had put forth, offered their acknowledgment and appreciation. This memorable display not only helped Atlético Madrid advance but also cemented Jan Oblak's status as a goalkeeper of extraordinary skill and resilience on the grand stage of the Champions League.

8 Ben Amos

Vs Shrewsbry Town, 2018

In a gripping moment during a match between Shrewsbury Town and Charlton, Stefan Payne of Shrewsbury seized an opportunity in the box, exhibiting a clever dummy shot to create space. This maneuver left Charlton's goalkeeper, Ben Amos, sprawling on the grass, seemingly vulnerable.

With an open net beckoning, Payne aimed to capitalize on the situation. However, in a feat of extraordinary reflexes, Amos, positioned with his back to the ball, defied the odds by springing up and miraculously blocking Payne's attempt.

The ball, deflected against the post, seemed destined to find the net, but Amos, undeterred, managed to thwart Payne's follow-up shot, showcasing a combination of agility and determination. Despite Amos's heroics, the outcome didn't favor Charlton, with Shrewsbury Town winning the game 1-0.

7 Jim Montgomery

Vs Leeds United, 1973

Sunderland's triumph in the FA Cup final against Leeds is etched in the memory of Sunderland fans across the globe. Jim Montgomery's heroics playing a pivotal role in their 1-0 victory. In a crucial moment, Leeds' Cherry attempted a diving header from six yards out, only to be thwarted by Montgomery's remarkable save.

The rebound from Lorimer came swiftly, but Montgomery, displaying lightning-quick reflexes, was already on his feet to tip the shot onto the crossbar. The astonishing sequence left television commentators bewildered, having prematurely called a goal.

Montgomery's standout performance in denying two close-range attempts secured Sunderland's historic win and game him a special place in the club's history.

6 Iker Casillas

Vs Sevilla, 2009

In a remarkable display of athleticism, Iker Casillas delivered one of the best saves in La Liga history during a match against Sevilla. The goal looked inevitable as the cross went in, but Casillas leaped like a salmon and stopped Diego Perotti from scoring.

Despite the outstanding stop against Perotti, Real Madrid suffered a 2-1 defeat. Casillas, showcasing incredible agility, sprinted across the entire penalty box to thwart what seemed like a certain goal.

His acrobatic and timely intervention left spectators in awe. Although Real Madrid couldn't secure a victory, Casillas's remarkable save is proof enough that he hast to be considered as one of the greatest players to play between the sticks.

5 David Seaman

Vs Sheffield United, 2003

Following the setback of conceding a memorable Ronaldinho free-kick at the 2002 World Cup, David Seaman faced skepticism about his ability to continue at the top level. However, a year later, Seaman silenced doubters and showcased his enduring skill.

In an FA Cup semi-final for Arsenal against Sheffield United, Seaman celebrated his 1000th senior appearance in football. With Arsenal holding a precarious one-nil lead, Sheffield United secured a corner, leading to a chaotic situation in the box.

As the ball found its way to Paul Peschisolido, presenting an open goal, an equalizer for The Blades seemed imminent. Yet, defying the odds and defying the hands of time, Seaman executed a spectacular backward dive, positioning his hand behind the ball, and astonishingly pawed it off the goal line. This remarkable save ensured Arsenal's progression and eventual triumph in the FA Cup that year.

4 Peter Schmeichel

Vs Rapid Vienna, 1996

Peter Schmeichel is a 'keeper who could have been on this list about five times. Renowned for his numerous extraordinary saves, he left an indelible mark with one particularly stunning stop during a UEFA Champions League group match in 1996 while playing for Manchester United against Austria's Rapid Vienna.

The moment unfolded as a cross was expertly delivered for René Wagner, who leaped and connected powerfully with his head. The spectators erupted in cheers, anticipating a goal for Rapid Vienna. However, Schmeichel, displaying remarkable agility and reflexes, moved to his left and swiftly dove low to his right.

Against the odds, he summoned the strength to parry the ball high and wide, denying Rapid Vienna what seemed like a certain goal. Even before this, it was clear that Schmeichel was one of the best in the world. This was just a gentle reminder to those who may have thought less.

3 Gianluigi Buffon

Vs France, 2006

In a pivotal moment during the 2006 World Cup final between Italy and France, Gianluigi Buffon showed the world just what he could do, on the biggest stage of all. Facing a threatening cross delivered by Willy Sagnol, Buffon found himself confronted by the legendary Zinedine Zidane, who connected with a powerful and well-placed header (of the ball, not Marco Materazzi's chest).

In a split-second reaction, Buffon leaped acrobatically into the air, managing to tip the rocket header over the crossbar with remarkable agility and precision. This crucial save proved instrumental in Italy's victory, ultimately securing their triumph in the World Cup that year.

Buffon's exceptional performance throughout the tournament did not go unnoticed, and he received the deserved accolade of goalkeeper of the tournament. The 2006 World Cup final may be remembered for other things, but Italy wouldn't have been able to win it without the great man himself.

2 Grégory Coupet

Vs Barcelona, 2001

In a memorable Champions League encounter against Barcelona in 2001, Lyon defender Caçapa found himself in a perilous situation after a misguided pass while attempting to thwart Rivaldo. His unintentional lob over Lyon's goalkeeper, Grégory Coupet, left the French shot-stopper facing a challenging dilemma, unsure if he could use his hands given the ball came from his teammate.

In a display of incredible reflexes and improvisation, Coupet swiftly retreated and launched himself towards the goal, making a desperate save with his head that redirected the ball against Lyon's own crossbar. The danger, however, was far from over as Rivaldo poised himself for the rebound. Coupet, demonstrating extraordinary agility and awareness, sprang into action once again, managing to block the subsequent header on the goal line.

This sequence of events showcased Coupet's quick thinking, adaptability, and resilience in the face of an unexpected and chaotic situation, ultimately preventing Barcelona from capitalising on Lyon's defensive mishap.

1 Gordon Banks

Vs Brazil, 1970

In a defining moment labeled the "save of the century," England's legendary goalkeeper Gordon Banks showcased his extraordinary abilities during the 1970 World Cup match against Brazil. With Jairzinho delivering a pinpoint cross into the six-yard box, the ball found its way to the head of Pelé, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

Pelé executed a powerful header aimed at the bottom corner, initiating what seemed like a certain celebration as he believed he had secured the lead for Brazil. However, Banks had other plans. With almost superhuman agility, Banks dove across the goal, miraculously getting his hand behind the ball and redirecting it over the crossbar.

Despite his pivotal role in England's 1966 World Cup triumph, Banks himself acknowledged that this same would likely be his legacy.