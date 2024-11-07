Despite victory over RB Leipzig in the Champions League, Celtic's week hasn't been one full of positives away from the action with Greg Taylor's future in doubt and one other now potentially joining him out the exit door next summer.

Celtic transfer news

Smashing Aberdeen 6-0 to reach the Scottish League Cup final and send a damning statement to their title rivals in the process, it seemed as though things couldn't get better for Celtic. But then came the visit of RB Leipzig, who were brushed aside in sensational fashion as the Bhoys sealed a 3-1 victory in the Champions League.

It should be a week full of good news, but reports away from the pitch suggest that the Scottish Premiership champions could be set to be handed a double blow in 2025.

One of those could come courtesy of Taylor, with talks over a new Celtic contract reportedly reaching a stalemate recently. As things stand, the full-back is set to leave as a free agent in summer 2025, and he could be joined by another one of Brendan Rodgers' stars.

According to reports in Spain, Crystal Palace have already expressed their interest in signing Nicolas Kuhn, who just stole the show in the Champions League. Celtic, of course, saw their last talisman bid farewell to the Premier League last season when Matt O'Riley joined Palace's rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. Now, Kuhn could follow suit.

Only arriving last January, Kuhn is beginning to truly burst into life at Celtic and has seemingly earned the attention of the Premier League as a result. With quite the decision to make, the winger could deal Rodgers yet another blow on the exit front, potentially joining out-of-contract Taylor out the door.

"Quick" Kuhn has finally found Celtic form

Having initially struggled to adjust following a winter arrival last season - scoring just twice in the Scottish Premiership in nine games - Kuhn put his first pre-season at the club to good use and is now stealing the headlines in top form.

Rodgers has been swift to praise his winger as a result too, telling reporters via Celts Are Here back in August: "I just think it’s time, isn’t it? I think we all expect people to adapt straight away, you’d love them to, whether they’re managers, coaches, or supporters.

"You want them to be ready immediately, but he came into the club during a challenging period in January. He had issues around his fitness and health, and everything else.

"He just landed in the middle of that difficult time, and it took him a little while. But he’s had a really good pre-season. He’s always been quick, one of the quickest players you’ll see, but I think now there’s more variety in his game, coming inside and out."

With nine goals and 10 assists in just 16 games this time around, Kuhn has well and truly put any previous struggles behind him and become the latest star of the show at Celtic Park.