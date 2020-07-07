Blundell Park

Key Information about Blundell Park

Blundell Park is one of the most historic stadiums in League Two, and it first opened on 2 September 1899.

The ground now holds an all-seated capacity of just over 9,000, and comprises four famous stands; The Main Stand, The Pontoon Stand (Home Supporters), The Young’s Stand, and The Osmond Stand (Away Supporters).

A history of Blundell Park

Grimsby Town Football Club first became tenants of their new ground in the summer of 1899 after moving out of their previous home of Abbey Park.

The first-ever match at Blundell Park was between Luton Town during a Football League Second Division fixture – 4,000 fans watched the new residents draw 2-2 with Luton. Two years after opening, the new Main Stand was built, and over 50 years later the first floodlights were installed around the ground which enabled Grimsby Town to play matches in darker night-time conditions. The famous Pontoon Stand was rebuilt and modernised in 1961, and almost 20 years later the stadium was refurbished to allow the Main Stand to become an all-seater stand.

Following the Taylor Report, in 1995 all four stands of Blundell Park became all-seater. The new renovations of the ground attracted their largest ever crowd of 9,528 on 3 March 1999 during a Football League Division One match between Sunderland. Expansion seating was removed from the ground at the end of the 2003-04 season after the club was relegated, and it would only make a return for larger-scale fixtures such as cup ties.

Despite the club’s new record attendance for an all-seated crowd, the highest ever attendance recorded at Blundell Park was 31,651, originally set during an FA Cup Fifth Round match back in 1937 – a record which will stand indefinitely.

The stadium’s Main Stand is the oldest stand in the Football League with many parts standing since it was built in 1901. Ahead of the 2016-17 season, a new sponsorship deal was agreed with Young’s Seafood which subsequently resulted in the Findus Stand to be renamed the Young’s Stand. The tiers of the Young’s Stand are now known as the Upper Young’s and Lower Young’s Stands.

The most recent improvements to Blundell Park came in April 2015 after Grimsby received a £19,000 grant from The Football Stadia Improvement Fund to enable the club to repair and maintain the floodlights at the ground. In recent months, the leader of the North East Lincolnshire Council stated his desire to build a new stadium on the newly regenerated Freeman Street area in the town.

Tickets to Watch Grimsby Town at Blundell Park

Single matchday tickets stand at around £20 for adults, £5 for juniors (1-14), £13 for seniors (65+),

Young adults (15-18), and students/unemployed.

Early bird tickets are available for a discounted price if purchased in advance of matches. Season tickets are priced from £325 – £360 for adults, £70 for juniors, £100 for unaccompanied juniors, and £230 for senior citizens.

