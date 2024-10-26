There is a growing feeling within Arsenal that one league's "strongest striker" could now decide to join Mikel Arteta's side, as sporting director Edu Gaspar and his recruitment team continue to scour the market for options.

Arsenal ready to move for new centre-forward next year

The concerns surrounding Gabriel Jesus, leading to their over-reliance on makeshift false nine Kai Havertz, have reportedly motivated Arsenal to consider bringing in a new centre-forward next year.

Jesus is set for internal talks with Edu and Arteta over his future at the Emirates Stadium, with the Brazilian reportedly attracting interest from Palmeiras in his homeland, as the Gunners look to the transfer market for fresh options.

The former Man City star is yet to get off the mark in all competitions so far this season, leading to the likes of Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres, Aston Villa's Jhon Duran, RB Leipzig ace Benjamin Sesko, Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram and Eintracht Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush being linked with moves to N5 in the last month.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30

Edu is set to scout Gyokeres when Sporting take on Man City in the Champions League on November 5, while reports suggest Arsenal could return to the race for Sesko after missing out on a deal in the summer.

Duran remains a target for the Gunners despite recently signing a new deal, even if the in-form Colombian could also end up costing around £75 million to prise away from Villa Park. Arteta is said to be a real fan of Marmoush as well, following his exceptional start to the Bundesliga season at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram is on Arsenal's radar.

Growing feeling inside Arsenal that Vlahovic could join them

Another potential target who's done the rounds via press reports this week is Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbia international has started the campaign very promisingly, but Juve risk losing their number nine as his contract expires in 2026. This gives the Old Lady just three more transfer windows to make a decision on whether to extend his deal or sell for a fee.

It is believed Vlahovic and Juventus are set for crunch new deal talks by the end of the year, but Arsenal are lurking in the background as they ponder whether to tempt him with a move to the Premier League.

Now, Football Insider report that there is a feeling inside Arsenal that Vlahovic could now be open to joining, with optimism increasing that they could land the 24-year-old after failing to get him in 2022.

So far, Vlahovic has bagged seven goals in 11 appearances across both Serie A and the Champions League - with international teammate Filip Kostic calling him the "strongest striker" in Italy at one point.