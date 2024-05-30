Manchester City have reportedly identified a new low-cost addition for their side this summer, with Pep Guardiola personally eyeing up a move for the Bundesliga gem.

Manchester City set for summer overhaul

Despite winning their fourth consecutive Premier League title this season, there is plenty of concern over the squad heading into the summer transfer window.

The future of Kevin de Bruyne is the chief uncertainty, with the Belgian among those interesting the Saudi Pro League, while Bernardo Silva still has a £50m release clause in his contract amid longstanding Barcelona interest.

The likes of John Stones and Jack Grealish both saw their playing time this season slashed too, and with the pair in the prime of their careers there could be uncertainty over their futures, while Kalvin Phillips is certain to leave after a dreadful loan spell with West Ham United, and Sergio Gomez could follow him out of the Etihad exit. Then, there are the issues between the posts.

Stefan Ortega is down to the final 12 months of his contract at the club, and after some excellent performances for the Cityzens since his arrival, there is suggestion that he is keen to move on and become a no.1 again.

That could yet be at Manchester City though, since there is also concern over the future of Ederson. The Brazilian is subject to interest from Saudi Arabia and has just two years left to run on his current deal in Manchester, which could encourage City to cash in should a suitable offer come along. Now, the club may well have found a solution to either player departing.

Pep tracking new shot-stopper

That comes in the shape of Werder Bremen talent Michael Zetterer, who has risen to prominence across the 2023-24 season.

Displacing Bremen's regular no.1 Jiri Pavlenka, he has started 27 times in the Bundesliga. He has warranted his position too, and is the best in the division when it comes to keeping the ball out of his net (according to xG), while he also boasts the fourth highest save percentage in the German top flight.

How Zetterer compares to Guardiola's current options Ederson Stefan Ortega Michael Zetterer Starts 33 5 27 Saves per 90 1.81 2.82 3.41 Save % 70.7% 74.1% 74.2% Clean sheets 10 3 6 Goals prevented per 90 0.04 0.28 0.18 Stats taken courtesy of Fbref

Now, reports in Germany claim that he has caught the eye of Pep Guardiola himself, who was put onto the trail of the German by his scouts. Zetterer has three years left to run on his £13,000 per week contract with Werder Bremen, but there is a release clause written into his contract which leaves the German side vulnerable to losing him this summer.

Any interested party will have to act fast though, with the clause understood to expire in the middle of June, which gives Guardiola just a fortnight to make his move should he want to land a replacement for one of his current shot-stoppers.

But with Man City's goalkeeping situation so unclear, he could be a low cost option to replace either of the potential exits this summer.